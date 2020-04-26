I picked up “Good Grammar is the Life of the Party” thinking “OK, Curtis, make your case.”
Columnist and self-acclaimed Word Nerd Curtis Honeycutt declares good grammar will elevate your social status, secure romantic dates for you and overall help you win at life.
Grammar is important, I agree (otherwise I never would have been employed as a journalist); conversely, like my feelings about college algebra, I empathize with those who ask, “When will I ever use this outside of school?”
The obvious answer, which Honeycutt devotes his second chapter to, is during the job application process and while maintaining professionalism in any workplace.
It doesn’t stop there.
I was interested to see how Honeycutt would demonstrate grammar aiding romantic relationships. Honeycutt successfully made his case there with statistics. Please note I did not personally fact check his statistics; there is a “Notes” section in the book for those who are inclined.
The book was a bit challenging to commit to, at first, as I was almost beaten over the head with the concept that good grammar will elevate your social life, something I doubted and don’t care much about. But I’ve always enjoyed Honeycutt’s columns. I engage with his warm voice and witty word play; smile at the pop culture references I get; chuckle at his humorously exaggerated personal or hypothetical anecdotes, and yes, I even learn something once in a while.
There were times when I found myself rolling my eyes upward at my own embarrassment while muttering, “Yeah, I’ve done that.” I marked a few sections to show my friends, not to point to and say, “Hey, you do this!” (and Honeycutt advises against this practice if you want to have friends) but because I found those sections interesting or funny and I hope they will too.
I certainly learned a thing or 10, including:
- The exclamation point came about through the letters io and the word joy.
- There is an order for which adjectives go in front of a noun (though to date there is no pneumonic device to help you remember).
- There is a word for one’s hatred of the word “moist.”
And, you have to read and possibly try Honeycutt’s advised power posture involving office chairs (page 97).
The chapters, sections and occasional “What in the word?” boxes are a helpful structure for Honeycutt’s grammar lessons, and make for useful starting and stopping points so you can pause to do the laundry and get a snack.
I agreed with almost everything Honeycutt presented in his debut book. The exceptions are: his stance on adverbs as delicious mustard for sentences and who the best Batman was.
As Honeycutt suggests, “Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life” will be a well-received graduation present; it is also a delightful and beneficial read for anyone.