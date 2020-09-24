Halloween, like everything else, is going to be a little bit different this year.
Health care experts — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Central District Health and Southwest District Health — are all advising to take a pass on traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating (all those grabby hands!). Indoor haunted houses are nixed, too — because poor ventilation, and all that screaming!
Oh, you can take in your outdoors Field of Screams and Haunted World events — just try not to scream too much when they come at you with those chainsaws (add a few extra feet of social distancing if you do), and by all means wear a mask (no, not that one, the other one).
And about mask wearing … a costume mask is probably not safe enough unless it fits snugly around the face and is made up of two layers of "breathable fabric."
Also, wearing a costume mask over a cloth mask is prohibitive because it can make it hard to breathe. Your best bet is to wear a "Halloween-themed cloth mask."
Halloweening during a pandemic is dicey, to say the least. The CDC has a whole website devoted to activities deemed to be low to high risk due to the possible spread of COVID-19.
Low risk activities are those you can do at home. Pumpkin carving, yes. In-home scary movie night, sure. You can decorate your own house or apartment with as many fake spider webs as you want, and how about a spooky scavenger hunt?
"Moderate risk activities" are those that call for a bit of creativity. For instance, if you really, really, really want to trick-or-treat, here's how they say to do it this year. You can participate "in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard)." Also, if you're the one making the goodie bags, be sure to: "wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 second before and after preparing the bags."
Other suggestions in this category include: an outdoor costume parade, going to a one-way, walk-through haunted forest, going to pumpkin patches that use hand sanitizer liberally and encourage or enforce mask wearing and social distancing, or having a socially distanced outdoor Halloween movie night. If there's lots of screaming, though, "greater distancing is advised."
As for activities in the high-risk category: In addition to traditional trick-or-treating, the list includes: indoor costume parties, trunk-or-treats, indoor haunted houses, hayrides or tractor rides with people who aren't in your household — and going practically anywhere if there's a high level of community spread.
Also, using alcohol or drugs is specifically frowned upon because it "can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors."
You can find the complete low- to high-risk activities listed on the website: cdc.gov.