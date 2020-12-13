“Jolly old St. Nicholas,
Lean your ear this way!
Don’t you tell a single soul
What I’m going to say.
Christmas Eve is coming soon!
Now, you dear old man.
Whisper what you’ll bring to me;
Tell me, if you can.”
— from the Christmas carol “Jolly Old St. Nicholas,” words by Emily Huntington Miller, circa 1865
Ho, ho, ho!
Children have been telling Santa about the special items on their secret wish lists practically since the dawn of time — according to nationalgeographic.com, the original St. Nicholas was born in the late third century. One way to get the word out is in the letters children write, leaving them under the tree on Christmas Eve (with cookies and milk, of course which disappear save for a few crumbs and drops come Christmas morning, because, well, Santa works up a thirst and appetite during his one-night global trip).
But for the past 50 years or so, the go-to info drop has been in person as kids have flocked to department stores, malls, and Christmas parties, wherever there’s a red-clad officiate from the North Pole with a lap to sit on. Long lines of rapturous big-eyed children accompanied by eyes-glazed-over parents waiting for hours for their one-on-one moment with the man in red have become ubiquitous ‘visions dancing in our heads’ during the holidays.
But this is 2020, the year of the pandemic. The good news is, children can still sidle up and tell Santa what they want for Christmas — but there won’t be any lap sitting or hugging as in years past.
In-person visits with emissaries from the North Pole are available at Boise Towne Square, The Village at Meridian and at Indian Creek Plaza in Caldwell, but due to COVID-19, there are health and safety precautions and restrictions including: Plexiglas partitions, custom-built chairs and tables for safe photo taking, mask wearing requests and/or requirements and reservations.
In addition, there are Zooms with Santa and JingleRing video opportunities. Some local Santas are offering drive-by visits and even delivering gifts through no-contact deliveries all the way up to and including Christmas morning.
“We are doing our best to bring a little happiness to our community this year,” said Santa Larry, who is offering virtual Zoom visits with Santa (about 5 minutes each) through The Village at Meridian. In addition, Santa Larry is Zooming for four other malls across the U.S., all in different time zones. He said even for Santa it is a juggling act to jump from one call to another, keeping names, ages, wish lists and places straight.
“It’s a lot more challenging than in years past — but there is no safer way to visit with Santa,” he said, with a gleam in his eye.
Santa Larry also pointed out that with Zoom technology, Santas can reach out to children who normally can’t come to them for a visit because of their own limitations. For instance, “hospitals can take a PC into a room with a child or other patient and have a short visit with Santa without the risks of contamination,” Santa Larry said. “I think it really may be the way of the future.” But, he added, the real deal is still what he prefers. “I miss the in person and up close visits with all the hugs and smiles.”
Santa Christopher is on duty this season at Santa’s House at The Village at Meridian. He comes to the job naturally, he said. “I’m a December baby. I was born on Dec. 20. My mom tells the story that I played the role of baby Jesus on Christmas Day the year I was born in the live nativity set at our church. I was four days old.”
Santa Christopher has been wearing the red velvet suit for about five years and has an official Santa business card, “just like Tim Allen’s in ‘The Santa Clause’ movie,” he said. While this year’s interactions with kids are way different, he’s happy to be able to be there for them.
Reservations for one family at a time (under 10 people) are required to cut down on crowded lines and to ensure enough time for photos and that valuable wish list, he said. “Kids are allowed to take off their mask for the photo, then put the mask back on,” although “some parents want the photo with the masks just so they can have a photo reflecting the pandemic year,” Santa Christopher said. And for the opportunity to be able to put yet another memory in the family album, “many are super grateful to be able to have a photo.”
The doors and windows to Santa’s house are opened between families to let in fresh air and all surfaces are wiped down and disinfected as well, including the Plexiglas partitions separating Santa and his visitors. Santa Christopher said he does not wear a mask while in Santa’s House but puts one on if he walks around the Village.
Santa Christopher said children do not need to worry about getting their presents delivered on time this year, even though there is a pandemic going on. He is confident the reindeer will get him where and when he needs to go, “and do it quickly.” He also said he was glad Dr. Anthony Fauci gave Santa his stamp of approval by declaring that Santa is exempt from the coronavirus because “he has a lot of good innate immunity.”
Top items on this year’s wish list? “The hoverboards are the big one — that’s the big thing this year,” he said. “I tell the kids, ‘you’ve gotta wear a helmet.’” He said 4- to 5-year-old boys are asking for police cars and firetrucks “like the Paw Patrol ones,” and 4- to 5-year-old girls want “dolls and dinosaurs … . Dinosaurs? I don’t know why.”
Santa Christopher said he is noticing some marked differences, though, in what some kids are wishing for. “Kids are thinking more about other people. I’ve had kids ask me if I can help their friend’s dad get a job because he got laid off. … A couple have asked ‘can you make the pandemic be over?’”
One happy story walked right into Santa’s House last week. “An older couple just walked up and said they came to the Village on a date to meet in person for the first time a year ago and this was one of the places they visited then. ‘We just wanted to let you know we got married,’ they said.”
Santa Christopher knows this year has been hard, on the children as well as Santa. He has developed his own way for establishing rapport. “I joke around with kids as much as possible. … It’s harder though, when they’re not sitting on your lap. I miss all the hugs.”