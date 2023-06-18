Support Local Journalism


The 70th Annual National Oldtime Fiddlers Contest and Festival is rosining up its bow and set to jam with more than 200 fiddling music artists all vying for a piece of the $18,000 prize pie, the most the festival has ever doled out. According to a press release about the week-long event slated for Monday, June 19 through Saturday, June 24, the festival has “consistently attracted the highest-level musicians over its 70-year history and served as a launchpad for numerous renowned fiddle players who have gone on to achieve great success in the music and performance industries.”

The event is a chance to see and hear “the best fiddlers from across the country compete for national titles, the largest amount of prize money in the event’s history, the coveted bronze trophy and a jacket, and commemorative custom-made trophy belt buckles.”

