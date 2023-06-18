The 70th Annual National Oldtime Fiddlers Contest and Festival is rosining up its bow and set to jam with more than 200 fiddling music artists all vying for a piece of the $18,000 prize pie, the most the festival has ever doled out. According to a press release about the week-long event slated for Monday, June 19 through Saturday, June 24, the festival has “consistently attracted the highest-level musicians over its 70-year history and served as a launchpad for numerous renowned fiddle players who have gone on to achieve great success in the music and performance industries.”
The event is a chance to see and hear “the best fiddlers from across the country compete for national titles, the largest amount of prize money in the event’s history, the coveted bronze trophy and a jacket, and commemorative custom-made trophy belt buckles.”
This year is back to live in-person competitions and performances at Weiser High School but in addition, the festival will be live streamed on YouTube, and from the National Oldtime Fiddlers Contest and Festival’s Facebook page.
While the music dances and lilts in the Weiser air nearly 24/7 all week long, other activities are also planned, including a parade on Saturday and a pop-up market at City Park with vendors offering food and crafts from “many exotic places around the world as well as quality handcrafted items and domestic merchandise.” According to the website, there will be “unique jewelry and clothing, hats and accessories, home and garden décor items, yard art, and more.” Plus, there will be a free entertainment stage set up in the park where some pretty big names have performed over the years, said the website. “We have been truly privileged over the years to have had several future and current Grammy Award Winners performing on our park stage.”
For those who wish to camp out during the festivities, campgrounds near the high school are open. Slocum, Snake River Heritage Museum, and Billingsley Gym Campgrounds and Fiddletown opened June 14. According to the website, “these areas are famous for spontaneous jamming in many a musical genre.”
To enter, for tickets or for more information about the National Oldtime Fiddlers’ Contest and Festival, visit the website at fiddlecontest.org or follow on Facebook.