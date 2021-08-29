“How about a writing camp?”
I made that comment over burgers at Ben’s Crow Inn one summer. Sheilah Gibson and I were brainstorming about what we could do with the new facility the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation was planning at Harriman State Park. The agency needed to envision a particular use the planners could design to.
I had nearly nothing to do with it after making that comment, but Gibson took the idea to IDPR Director Yvonne Ferrell. The two recruited Margaret Marti to be the director of a week-long writing camp for high school students. Writers at Harriman was born.
Idaho Public Television heard about the program and shadowed the first camp, discreetly shooting video of student writers, trumpeter swans, teaching writers, moose, and spectacular sunrises filtered through rising fog above the Henrys Fork of the Snake River.
Writers at Harriman takes place about the first week of August every year at the Laura Clark Scovel Education Center at Harriman State Park. That’s the facility that designers came up with to serve Writers at Harriman and similar events. Scovel was born in Dubois. She and her husband traveled the world as educators before returning to Idaho to retire. She bequeathed the money for the center that bears her name as a legacy to her love for teaching.
Chris Dempsey, Nicole LeFavour, and Catherine Jones were the teaching writers that first year, 2009. Meghan Kenny, William Johnson, Alan Heathcock, Diane Raptosh, and Megan Levad have taught over the years. Dempsey and LeFavour have been the foundational teachers each year as other writers cycled in and out.
This year, with Dempsey taking a hiatus, the teaching writers were Nicole LaFavour, recent Idaho Writer in Residence Malia Collins, Boise playwright Dwayne Blackaller, and Kate Baray, a prolific writer of genre fiction who moved to Boise from Austin a few years ago.
Having veteran writers work with the students is the real draw of the camp. That it takes place at Harriman State Park, inside the ancient caldera (collapsed volcano) that is Island Park, Idaho, is a big bonus.
On the historic Railroad Ranch compound, in the middle of a 15,000-acre wildlife preserve, young writers find inspiration from the setting and from each other. The students are always busy writing, learning craft techniques, storytelling, attending lectures, and producing art. The latter is often related to writing, such as classes in papermaking and anime, taught by Kara and Daniel Hidalgo of Idaho ArtLab. If that sounds exhausting, it is by design. We take an observation from long-time teaching writer Chris Dempsey to heart: “Free time for high school students is highly over-rated.”
Still, the students have time to enjoy nature at Harriman. They always see trumpeter swans, sandhill cranes, and herons. They usually see elk, moose, deer, and bats. These campers are at an age where they are not quite sure what to make of bats. Should they adore them? Fear them? Friend them?
Harriman feels like a place of the past. The historic Railroad Ranch compound with log buildings constructed by multimillionaires from another age is a part of that. The fog that ghosts in nearly every morning makes one believe anything could come strolling out of the mist, from a grizzly bear to a grizzled cowboy to John Muir, who spent some cherished time here.
Hiking along the trails listening to the early morning bird sounds and the snap of a branch when an elk bolts away, you might round a corner and walk into a Monet painting with layers of color on color in the riparian grasses, a flare of light revealing half a dozen pelicans doing their graceful dipping dance through the water looking for fish.
And yet, Writers at Harriman is more about the writers than the park. From the beginning, the camp has been a welcoming space for students who might not fit the cliques of high school and might think they are nearly alone in the world. But, at Harriman, within a couple of hours, they find their tribe. It is the oldest tribe on earth — storytellers.
And, here I should say that my casual comment about creating a writing camp came back some years later, not to haunt but to bless me. When Margaret Marti, beloved camp director, retired in 2017, I stepped into her shoes.
I expected the work. I knew there would be many hours writing grant requests to keep the camp funded, marketing it by every method known to man, a thousand email exchanges with parents worried about dietary restrictions and grizzly bears, and back-breaking labor packing AV equipment, chairs and boxes around.
I did not expect the magic.
My memories year after year at Harriman include the breathtaking beauty of the place, but the best ones are of the students. Sarcastic Sophia with the cutting comments who could do a 180 to sweet without taking a breath. Ben, the cardsharp who made full use of another dimension to do his impossible sleight of hand. Laura, the science fiction writer from West Yellowstone who used her well-earned bison phobia to write alien monsters onto the page and make them jump into your brain.
I treasure Reine, an immigrant student from Kenya who is so painfully shy and reserved that … just kidding, she’s a joker who is quick to pull a prank on you between writing sessions. Fitting in as if she were born in Kuna instead of Kenya, she’ll knock it out of the park this fall as a freshman at U of I.
Synergy is a word over used and perhaps wasted in business jargon. This is the real thing. The teaching writers motivate the student writers, and the student writers energize everyone. I come away every year recharged and inspired. So do the students, many of whom scheme to come back “just one more year,” maybe as a proctor or a volunteer, or could they maybe work someday as a ranger?
This was Sophia’s third and last year at the camp. When she started to introduce me to a group of newcomers this year, I didn’t know how sharp or sweet the words might be. “This is the grandfather of us all,” she said. “He planted this forest, and we all grew.”
Sweet then, with poetry on the fly. It is credit that belongs more to the founders and the teaching writers than to me. I’ll take it for now and wait for the sarcasm to sneak back.
Every one of us involved in Writers at Harriman hopes it never has to end. But I can’t finish this without saying that it very well could. We’re struggling, as many nonprofits are. We’ll be back next year, but beyond that, the future is not so clear. Maybe the next Pulitzer Prize winner will remember her time at Writers at Harriman and make it possible for others with far more talent than money to get their shot.