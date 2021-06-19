Gail Cushman taught school in Idaho for 19 years in Emmett and Gooding and served as a principal ( Jerome High School and Bishop Kelly) for seven years. She then dabbled in real estate and worked for seven year as the director of education for the Idaho Department of Corrections where "we gave close to 500 high school diplomas a year," Cushman said.
But now, at 75, she's on a brand new career as a blogger and an author. The blog, "Wrinkly Bits," is a humorous look at life from the vantage point of being "a certain age." Cushman pushes two of the blogs out every week and is on 39 different blog sites and has published between 400 to 800 blogs. She's written about everything from Venmo to nude beaches. "I had a lot of responses about the nude beach one," Cushman said. But she is quick to point out it was written in response to an overheard conversation, not a personal experience. "No, no, no, no, no," she said, laughing. "I have too many wrinkles and crinkles."
And she's now published her second in a trilogy of Wrinkly Bits books:"Wrinkly Bits Out of Time." The first one, "Wrinkly Bits Cruise Time" was a no brainer, she said. "Write what you know and you know about cruises and old people over 60 finding their libidos," she said. "Out of Time" follows a similar journey —"it's about romances for senior citizens." The third book, coming soon, will be titled: "Wrinkly Bits Wasting Time."
Cushman said her latest gig just sort of happened. After retiring, she thought, "well, what are we gonna do? ... I finally settled on to writing." Cushman wrote "Cruise Time" first and then started the blog about a year ago.
"It's been kind of fun," she said with a twinkly smile.