The winter months in Alaska can get pretty dark — literally. On some days, the sun shines for only five hours, making it key to find ways to stay entertained. For Parlor in the Round founder and host Kevin Worrell, it wasn’t just the Alaskan wilderness that inspired him to invent his unique show of songwriting and improv 10 years ago; he also missed his days of living in New York City and being part of a large music scene. By creating his songwriter-focused event Parlor in the Round, Worrell intended to keep the already active Alaskan music scene constantly creating. On Friday, April 7, at 7:30 p.m. at Ketchum’s Argyros theater, join Worrell and musicians Korby Lenker, Barbra Lica and Orion Donicht as they put on a show that is part dinner theater, part house show, part concert, and sure to be a night to remember for all.

The drive to create is what ultimately prompted Worrell to create Parlor in the Round (PITR). The show’s format is completely unique and focuses on creating in a variety of ways. When doing a show on the road, like this show in Ketchum, Worrell brings along one Alaskan musician (Donicht), one headliner (Lica) and one local (Lenker). During the first half of the show, the musicians will each perform a song they’ve written based on a prompt given to them several weeks earlier. (Past prompts have included phrases like “fake plant” and “to-do list.”) Then there will be a cover round where each musician performs a cover of one of the other artist’s songs — Lica will cover one of Lenker’s, Lenker will cover Donicht, and Donicht will cover one of Lica’s. Then each artist will play the original version of that song for comparison.

