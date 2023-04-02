The winter months in Alaska can get pretty dark — literally. On some days, the sun shines for only five hours, making it key to find ways to stay entertained. For Parlor in the Round founder and host Kevin Worrell, it wasn’t just the Alaskan wilderness that inspired him to invent his unique show of songwriting and improv 10 years ago; he also missed his days of living in New York City and being part of a large music scene. By creating his songwriter-focused event Parlor in the Round, Worrell intended to keep the already active Alaskan music scene constantly creating. On Friday, April 7, at 7:30 p.m. at Ketchum’s Argyros theater, join Worrell and musicians Korby Lenker, Barbra Lica and Orion Donicht as they put on a show that is part dinner theater, part house show, part concert, and sure to be a night to remember for all.
The drive to create is what ultimately prompted Worrell to create Parlor in the Round (PITR). The show’s format is completely unique and focuses on creating in a variety of ways. When doing a show on the road, like this show in Ketchum, Worrell brings along one Alaskan musician (Donicht), one headliner (Lica) and one local (Lenker). During the first half of the show, the musicians will each perform a song they’ve written based on a prompt given to them several weeks earlier. (Past prompts have included phrases like “fake plant” and “to-do list.”) Then there will be a cover round where each musician performs a cover of one of the other artist’s songs — Lica will cover one of Lenker’s, Lenker will cover Donicht, and Donicht will cover one of Lica’s. Then each artist will play the original version of that song for comparison.
Worrell describes this first half of the show as the emotional grounding portion before getting into the sillier, improvisational second half of the show. “What’s interesting in the cover round is the moment it’s played on stage and watching the artist react to hearing their song,” said Worrell. “We get to watch them hear it, and it never fails that it’s such a special moment between artists. That’s a really endearing thing. It really triggers a lot of empathy in the audience.”
The second half of the show was designed as such by Worrell as a way to keep audiences from leaving during intermission. Before the beginning of the show, audience members are asked to write short phrases (“skiing in new snow,” “bacon,” “backpacking blues,”), which the artists will use in the second half for the improv side of the show. Worrell found over the years that not only did this element give audience members a bit more skin in the game and incentive to stick around through the whole show, it also thrilled the audience to have their ideas make it to stage and made them feel like a part of the collaboration.
During intermission, the artists will do a rapid write of a new song using the cards as lyrical fodder and play a brand-new song in the second half of the show. This is followed by a lightning round where each artist writes a song literally on the spot based on Worrell’s picking of certain cards from the audience.
If just reading through the format of this show makes you feel anxious, you wouldn’t be the only one. Even for professional musicians who make their living performing on stages to many people, the notion of completely improvising songs live on stage is completely terrifying.
“I’m losing sleep over it,” said Lica, a Canadian singer-songwriter who was named one of Canada’s top upcoming female jazz artists. “Maybe that’s why I went into music in the first place — I love things that terrify me. The more scary something is, the more I feel I should say yes, cause that’s the only way you’re going to have a memorable experience; maybe memorably terrible, maybe memorably amazing. I get tired of doing things I’m good at.”
This will actually not be Lica’s first foray into PITR. While attending an Arts Northwest showcase in Tacoma, Washington, in October 2022, she was asked to participate in a somewhat abbreviated form of PITR. Despite describing the experience as “terrifying,” it was her bonding with Worrell and his friends (who she refers to lovingly as simply “the Alaskans”) over the course of the evening following the show, which started with finding food together and ended in karaoke, that has enticed her into doing a second round of it. “At this point, I’ll just do whatever the Alaskans tell me to do,” Lica said. “Maybe it’s because I’m Canadian and we’re from the North, but the Alaskans are just family now.” But despite her description of PITR as like that nightmare where you’re in high school and show up without having done your homework, Lica is actually looking forward to the event. “It’s so cool and so intimate and exposed. Nobody can put on any fronts.”
Representing the local front by way of Twin Falls (and Nashville, where he’s lived the last 20 years) is musician Korby Lenker. The American folk and American singer-songwriter (as well as author and actor) has performed in Sun Valley many times over the years, which is why Sun Valley Museum of Art, the presenter of the show, reached out when putting together the lineup for PITR. As a multi-hyphenated performer, Lenker brings a more relaxed attitude to the improvisational components of the show. “It’ll be a challenge, but I have a lifestyle that’s pretty adaptive generally,” said Lenker. “I think you have to be ready for anything when you do this creative racket. There’s something about when performers jump into a situation and nobody knows what’s going to happen that’s so exciting. It makes you feel very alive, even if you’re just watching.”
Rounding out the trio of musicians is Donicht, who has been making music in Alaska for three decades. From punk rock to acoustic to old-timey clubhouse to jazz, Donicht has performed it all and brings his endless improv chops and effortless collaborations with fellow artists to PITR.
Tickets to Parlor in the Round are available at theargyros.org and range from $13.50–$79.