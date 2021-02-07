By the time you read this, I will have gotten my first COVID-19 vaccine. I have never before looked forward to getting poked, jabbed or stuck with a needle in my life, but I have been downright giddy about it ever since I was able to make an appointment.
And just in case you’re wondering, I am not “cutting the line.” I volunteer as an Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline phone responder. Me and the other hotline volunteers provide 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention support for people in every county in Idaho.
I’m getting the Moderna vaccine — they tell you which one when you sign up. When I get the shot, they will give me a card authenticating it and will set up my follow-up booster appointment, about a month out. I will leave after an observation period of about 15 or so minutes to make sure I don’t have an allergic reaction.
From others with whom I’ve reached out to about the after effects of the jab, I’ve heard that the initial one will most likely make my arm sore. Anticipating that, I am torn between which arm, right or left, to choose for the occasion. If I choose my right, I might have a bit of difficulty using it for a few days and since I am a “righty” that could be annoying. If I choose my left, the soreness from the injection could possibly mask a life-threatening emergency, one friend warned: radiating pain in the left arm is often a harbinger of a heart attack. I’ll likely roll up my right sleeve.
After I receive the first vaccination, my body will be “tricked” by the mRNA in the vaccine to arm itself with antibodies against the spiked COVID-19 coronavirus. There is no DNA involved, and also no bits of “dead” or weakened live virus. But the antibodies won’t happen overnight. I will probably have about 50% immunity after 10 to 14 days. A week after the second shot, though, that protection will shoot up to about 94%. That’s when I will be able to get back into the hotline phone room. I’m also looking forward to hitting the slopes for the first time this year — and maybe even going to the grocery store in person. A restaurant? The movies? Oh, boy, I’m dreaming about it!
Why am I telling you all of this? Because I hope you and most everybody else will be rolling up your sleeves to get the vaccine, too. How else can we see an end to this nightmare?
Of course, even though I will have a pretty good chance of being safeguarded from COVID-19 after the two vaccines, there is a chance I could still get the virus; but, just like a flu shot lessens the severity of the flu, the coronavirus vaccine should do the same work. Also, there is a chance that I could carry COVID-19 and spread it, too. For those reasons, I will be wearing a mask out in public, social distancing and washing my hands and sanitizing all high-touch areas. For how long? We’ll have to wait and see on that. But me for one, I don’t mind wearing a face mask. If it can save my life or yours? Seems like a teeny tiny inconvenience compared to a monumental feat.
As we all start rolling up our sleeves, let’s not forget that we’re all in this together. And the light at the end of the tunnel? I think I can see it. I really do.