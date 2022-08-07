Support Local Journalism


Thousands of intimate, scary, challenging, harrowing, funny, sweet stories make up the fabric of our lives; StoryCorps wants you to share one. The national nonprofit organization that is dedicated to recording, preserving and sharing stories of people from all backgrounds and beliefs, is recording interviews in Boise now until Sept. 2 as part of its mobile tour. 

The iconic StoryCorps trailer is parked front and center at Boise State Public Radio's parking lot — "our billboard," said StoryCorps spokesperson Teriyana Morton, at Thursday's kick-off event. 

Jeanne Huff is the community engagement editor for the Idaho Press. You can reach her at 208-465-8106 and follow her on Twitter @goodnewsgirl.

