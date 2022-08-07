Tom Michael, Boise State Public Radio general manager, welcomed StoryCorps to a nearly monthlong stint in Boise. “StoryCorps has been telling local stories between two people for almost 20 years,” he said.
Dr. Marlene Tromp, Boise State University President, spoke at a press conference announcing that StoryCorps is in Boise to record local stories. Tromp was Boise's first StoryCorps storyteller.
Spokesperson Teriyana Morton said StoryCorps is in Boise "to make the whole range of voices heard."
Teriyana Morton inside the StoryCorps sound booth at Boise State Public Radio.
The StoryCorps sound booth is equipped with hand sanitizer — and tissues.
Thousands of intimate, scary, challenging, harrowing, funny, sweet stories make up the fabric of our lives; StoryCorps wants you to share one. The national nonprofit organization that is dedicated to recording, preserving and sharing stories of people from all backgrounds and beliefs, is recording interviews in Boise now until Sept. 2 as part of its mobile tour.
The iconic StoryCorps trailer is parked front and center at Boise State Public Radio's parking lot — "our billboard," said StoryCorps spokesperson Teriyana Morton, at Thursday's kick-off event.
Dr. Marlene Tromp, Boise State University President, was Boise's first StoryCorps storyteller. She sat in the recording booth following the press conference where she stressed the importance of what StoryCorps does and how valuable it is, especially in light of today's current culture which can reflect so much divisiveness.
"Right now, we need each other's stories more than we ever have before," Tromp said. "StoryCorps is a powerful antidote to that kind of division."
A little history
Now in its 17th year, the StoryCorps Mobile Tour has listened to and recorded thousands of "meaningful conversations between people who know and care about one another," traveling to "every corner of the country to record interviews in an effort to create a world where we listen closely to each other and recognize the beauty, grace and poetry in the lives and stories we find all around us," it said in a press release.
StoryCorps was founded in 2003 by award-winning documentary producer and MacArthur Fellow Dave Isay. In the release he says that StoryCorps tells an authentic American story. "We are a people defined by small acts of courage, kindness, and heroism. Each interview reminds people that their lives matter and will not be forgotten." And because of the pandemic, Isay said the value of preserving these stories and strengthening our connections "is more important than ever.”
How does it work?
In a StoryCorps interview, two people record a meaningful conversation with one another about who they are, what they’ve learned in life, and how they want to be remembered. A trained facilitator guides them through the process. Recording sessions can be short or last up to 40 minutes. After, participants get a digital copy of the interview. Then, with their permission, a second copy is archived at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress for future generations to hear.
Boise State Public Radio will also air a selection of the local interviews as well as create special programs around the project. StoryCorps may also share excerpts of the stories through NPR broadcasts, animated shorts, digital platforms, and best-selling books.
As a participant, you have the option of recording either in-person or via the StoryCorps Virtual Recording Booth, a video-conferencing platform (think Zoom) that you can access remotely through the internet. Safety precautions will be in place during in-person interviews.
You can reserve your storytelling spot now. They are taking up to six reservations a day and hope to record and preserve more than 100 local stories. Call the StoryCorps 24-hour toll-free reservation line at 1-800-850-4406 or visit boisestatepublicradio.org.
“I appreciate how they dig into a community,” said Tom Michael, Boise State Public Radio General Manager. “Have you ever heard an amazing story that you wish everyone could hear? That’s what they do. They record deep conversations between people and pull out the best parts. We’re proud to host them. I’m jazzed to know their iconic Airstream trailer will be parked in front of Boise State Public Radio for a full month.”
Morton said she is excited to be here with her team of facilitators to collect and share the community's stories. "We invite two people who care about each other, put them in a room and they have a beautiful conversation," she said. "Everyone has a story — no matter the size, no matter the length, no matter the context. We want to tell your story."
Jeanne Huff is the community engagement editor for the Idaho Press. You can reach her at 208-465-8106 and follow her on Twitter @goodnewsgirl.