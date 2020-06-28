The governor’s Idaho Rebounds continues as we struggle to get back to some sort of normalcy in our lives, but the coronavirus doesn’t seem to care. Another week has passed and we’re still at Stage 4, state-wise. But Ada County and Boise have moved back to Stage 3.
The number of cases over the last couple of weeks have been rising at an alarming rate.
Those are the facts.
It’s how we all deal with those facts that will determine where we go from here.
Personally, I wear a mask. And I am tickled pink when you wear one, too. Because when you wear a mask, it means you don’t want me to catch the virus.
I appreciate that.
Being in the group that is more “at risk,” probably makes me more paranoid. Add that to my hyper-active imagination and voracious reading of all things COVID, and you’ve got a hand-washing, Lysol-spraying, hand sanitizer applying fool. Just ask my daughter and grandkids, they have to live with me!
And in the past week, as the COVID counts have been skyrocketing in Boise where I live, I have not only made mask wearing mandatory in my car for driving to and fro to Max’s football workouts (he’s 15 and grumbles but complies), but also in my home for any sleepover visitors (I don’t know where they’ve been and I’m not taking any chances). Ditto goes for my daughter who is an out-and-about sort of person both on and off the job. She is not happy about it but has agreed. To me, it’s not a big deal. Just slip a mask on in shared close quarters; I am doing it, too.
Now, while that may seem a bit on the overdoing-it side to you, it is the only way that I feel comfortable in my home during this “unprecedented time” (man, I am getting sick and tired of that phrase, but it’s the only one that truly says what it is).
And, just to reiterate: wearing a mask helps both the wearer and anyone he or she may come into contact with; the experts say it cuts transmission rates of the virus by 70%. So, when I wear one, I am not only thinking of me — I am thinking of you, and the universal you. Because we all need to take care of each other, now more than any other time in our lifetimes.
Because we’re all in this together. To me, it’s a no-brainer — wearing a mask can slow the spread way, way down. It’s a foreign feeling to wear a mask, is not a common practice in the U.S. But you know that old adage: if something is working, don’t fix it. (I know that’s not exactly the way it goes; I have taking license to tinker to better illustrate my point.)
And I would love to be able to see your smiles again sometime soon! Anything that can get us closer to that and the end of all of this is fine by me.
So, enough about my mask-wearing tirade — what about you?
Are you wearing a mask when you go out to the grocery store, gas station, out to eat or walking down the street?
We are partnering with the Idaho State Historical Society to gather your COVID-19 stories in a historical archive and to be able to help you to help others by telling them.
You can add yours to the roster — and read what others have written — on the ISHS website: history.idaho.gov.
You can also call your story and/or comments in. We have set up a dedicated “Your COVID-19 stories” call line: 208-465-8120.
Let us know what you are doing, mask wise. Not only would we like to know — your story could be part of our collective Idaho history.