When I was 7, I bought my mom the video game “Sonic Riders” for Mother’s Day. She didn’t play video games or know anything about the blue hedgehog, but I did and I wanted it. Of course, she said she loved it.
That was a trend in my childhood, buying my mom “gifts” that were actually for myself. In my teens, I wasn’t much better, just signing that card that my dad brought and acting like I chipped in for her present.
I am 22 now, living in the real world for the first time, so this year will be different. And I have done the research to make it happen. I also wanted to help other forgetful children do something for their mothers … so here’s a list of things to do with your mom in the Boise area for Mother’s Day on May 8, or if she isn’t in the area, things you can send her, other than a card or a voicemail.
‘Mom Jokes’ at Watson’s Mystery Café and Spirits
Does your mom like to spend money on things other than you? Does she like to laugh at jokes told by people other than you? Then she’ll probably like to go to Watson’s Mystery Café and Spirits for Mother’s Day Weekend. There will be a comedy show on Saturday, May 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. and a bazaar on Sunday, May 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mom Jokes is a “comedy show for moms, by moms” by Moore Productions, according to the event page.
“We’re tired of useful gifts, robes and flowers. Give us a laugh,” the website said.
The event will be hosted by Kystal Moore (Tired Mom) and will feature Tilly (Bar Mom), Merry Cole (Cool Mom), Lady Bizness (Workin’ Momz), Megan McCaleb (Kooky Mom) and Janice Fox (Mom of Millenials).
On Mother’s Day at Watson’s, The BARzaar on the Patio will feature 25 local vendors with a variety of handcrafted gifts Sunday morning, May 8. You’ll be able to spend time with your mom and pick out a gift. Plus, Watson’s full bar and kitchen will be open with English-pub-inspired food.
Entrance is free. The address is 8001 West Fairview Avenue and for more information, go to their website: watsonsmysterycafe.com.
Zoo Boise
If you want someone to think you are cultured and mature, invite them to brunch. It just feels fancier. If you want to show your mom how much you’ve grown, invite her to Zoo Boise’s annual Mother’s Day Brunch from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Guests will be treated to a buffet breakfast, a talk with the zookeeper and a special gift for mothers. Then explore the zoo for the rest of the day.
If your mom likes buffets, animals and waking up early, then I think this is a sure bet. The cost is $37.50 for members over 12 and $43.50 for non-members. For children from 3-11, it is $23.50 for members and $29.50 for non-members. Children two and under are free.
Limited spots are available. Reservations can be made by calling (208) 608-7744 or going on the website: zooboise.org.
The Chocolat Bar
My mom loves chocolate. Loves it. When I heard the high heel shoes at The Chocolat Bar that are completely made of chocolate, I knew this was something I needed to get my mom.
They come in different colors and designs: leopard print, dog paws, roses, polka dots, purple flowers and more. These are handcrafted and can take five to seven business days to make and they keep a limited selection of designs in stock at any given time. To find out what designs are immediately available, please call The Chocolat Bar at 208-338-7771 or go to the website: thechocolatbar.com.
There’s also a gift box if you aren’t quite sure what your mom would prefer or if her tastes change by the day. You can buy a variety pack of the store’s best sellers, their dark or milk chocolate selections, and more.
Mother’s Day Festival
“Picture this,” the Franz Witte’s Mother Day Festival event page said, “flowering trees, blossoming perennials, budding leaves, buzzing pollinators, and annual color everywhere. Spring has sprung! Celebrate mom this year at our Mother’s Day Festival.”
If your mom is a gardener or a plant mom, this is the event for her. The festival will spread from Friday, May 6 to Sunday, May 8. The festival is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, May 7 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 8.
The Bourbon Dogs Band, a classic and alternative rock and country band, will play from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Brook Faulk, whose style is outlaw honky-tonk meets Indie rock, will play from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Ashley Rose, who plays a mix of jazz, folk and R&B, will play 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
If you and your mom love wind chimes and you have some money to spare, you can take her to the wind chime class. It costs $95 and you will leave with a complete, one-of-a-kind wind chime made of gourds. According to the event page, they apply laser cut flowers and hummingbirds to the gourd using glue and accelerator for a 3D look, then paint and stain the gourd and assemble the chimes.
What not
to do
Please don’t buy your mother a surprise pet for Mother’s Day, unless you are 100% sure that she wants one and has the know-how to give it a great life.
Even a fish can cost a good amount of money to feed and its tank will take up some space in her home. Bigger animals like cats, rabbits and dogs can take months of research to really know how to take care of them, from food, temperament and little quality of life stuff.
It puts an extra burden on animal shelters when these gift animals are eventually given up. That adorable little husky puppy will put a huge smile on your mother’s face, but once it grows, needing three walks a day and making a lot of noise, that smile will be gone. Don’t get me started on veterinarian bills if you get her a bulldog.
If you do get your mother a pet, offer to help with food, walking or any other responsibilities.