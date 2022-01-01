With everyone looking towards the future it seemed like a good time as any to check in with local psychics to see how 2022 might shape up.
More people believe in the metaphysical than one would think. According to a YouGov survey published in 2017, one in five American adults has consulted psychics or mediums for services like palm readings, astrological consultations and mediumship (communication with spirits of the dead).
In that same survey, 34% of respondents believe they’ve had psychic episodes, such as correctly predicting the future. And 24% of respondents believe they are actually clairvoyant, someone who believes to have supernatural potential to perceive the future or extrasensory abilities.
In a 2018 article, Pew Research Center, a nonpartisan fact tank, found that four in 10 American adults believe in psychics and that physical objects can hold spiritual energy. The survey found that 62% of Americans believe in “New Age “ concepts like reincarnation and astrology.
The market research firm IBISWorld reported that businesses concerning psychic services had a rise at an annualized rate of 0.5% from 2016 to 2021, to total $2.2 billion, with “a projected 2.6% growth in 2021 alone.”
Dr. Zorica Gojkovic started her psychic business in 2009 in San Rafael, California and then moved to Boise, where she currently practices. She doesn’t do much forecasting; instead, she deals with transformation and healing wounds from one’s past.
“I don’t do predictions — there are always probabilities,” Gojkovic said in a phone interview. “The people who see me are thinking about evolution. When I give psychic readings I can see how connected to the bigger reality they are.”
Gojkovic, while not trying to read the future of her clients, encourages everyone to realize the reality that is beyond the physical. She believes the western world has become detached from the spiritual side of life and that has caused a certain amount of distress in our world.
Everyone has a sixth sense, to varying degrees, said Eagle psychic Jill Renee Feeler. Renee Feeler said she understands how bizarre the world of psychics can seem. She never pictured herself as one but after visiting a psychic, it changed her life; she felt more in tune with the spiritual world. In 2010, Renee Feeler opened her psychic business.
“I’m not trying to guess what the color of their first bicycle is — they already know that,” Renee Feeler said in a phone interview. “I like to open people. We underestimate ourselves. I think it’s sad when we deceive ourselves. I want us to be more aware of ourselves and our potential.”
While they may not have definitive answers for what’s to come in 2022, they do have hope for the future.
“It’s hard in terms of general predictions,” Renee Feeler said. “But I think with 2022, those in the middle of extremes will calm others down. The center will act like the majority it is. I think we will all benefit from that. … We are all just chasing the sun.”
Gojkovic said looking inward might be key in the new year. “For 2022, I don’t know for certain. What I do know is we’ve come to a certain place as a species. We’ve had to stop and think ‘Where are we going?’ People need to calm down and start examining their inner world. The best way to handle that is to go inside and grow spiritually. Go into a direction of truth.”