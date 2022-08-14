What has: cotton candy, a Tilt-a-Whirl, the world’s largest pig and the world’s tiniest horse? The Western Idaho Fair has all that — and then some.
The Western Idaho Fair has been around for a long while — 125 years to be exact. Starting from little agricultural contests between neighbors, it has grown into a multi-day fair, with enough rides, concerts, funnel cakes and shows to entertain the estimated 275,000 people that attend.
“Most everybody was farmers and ranchers back then,” said Bob Batista, director of the Western Idaho Fair. “There was no big manufacturing when we started. Mom used to bring her pie down and they’d compare it to the neighbor’s pie and pretty soon Dad’s dragging his horse down. Pretty soon, you’d have food companies and rides.”
The fair — which takes place at Expo Idaho on Glenwood Street near the Boise-Garden City border — will host five concerts on the ICCU Grandstand, including ‘80s icon Pat Benatar, breakout country star Chris Janson and award-winning rapper Ja Rule. Attendees can hop on 23 major carnival rides (The Zipper! The Scrambler! The Ferris Wheel!); nearly a dozen family rides and funhouses and about a half-dozen kiddie rides. There are more than 40 food vendors (Pronto Pups! Tortatoes! Corn-on-the-cob!), as well as fire-whip shows, hypnotists, clowns and magicians. Just to name a few of the attractions
That isn’t to say the fair has gone away from its roots. This year’s theme is “tradition” and the fair splashing its history on the website, as well as weaving it into the fair itself. The 4-H and Future Farmers of America entries and judging bring in prize-winning animals from horses to cows, pigs to roosters. There are at least two $1,000 scholarships for outstanding students participating in the youth agriculture programs this year.
As always, the Western Idaho Fair spans 10 days: noon to 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday Aug. 21; noon to 11 p.m. from Monday, Aug. 22 to Friday, Aug. 26; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28.
Education and food
“It’s a fun thing to watch these little kids, particularly when they go do something that they haven’t experienced,” Batista said. He is also the longest serving director in the fair’s history. “That’s what keeps me coming back, pretty much — seeing the smiles on little kids’ faces.”
Batista and the fair have worked with 4-H, the community of more than 100 public universities in the U.S. that offers hands-on learning opportunities, to hold countless competitions throughout the years. The youth members of 4-H raise animals, such as chickens, pygmy goats and llamas, throughout the year, learning about nature and building connections, then come to compete.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
As well as having a focus on education, the Western Idaho Fair has a large community of food vendors. These include Pronto Pup, which has been at the fair for 43 years, and Roy’s Milkshakes, that has been there for generations.
The Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue Unit is another long-timer that serves buttered corn-on-the-cob to raise money for its volunteer efforts.
“My favorite part about working in the corn booth at the State Fair is just so I can tell my corny jokes,” said Mark Sullivan, public relations director of the IMSARU. “I say, ‘Lend me your ears. My corny jokes will a-maize you.’” Sullivan also uses the opportunity to tell people about IMSARU. “We’re completely volunteer. If we have to drag you for 10 miles out on a stretcher, we’re going to do it for free and with smiles on our faces.”
Sullivan’s been involved with the search and rescue team for four years and has manned their booth at the fair three times. One of his favorite things is trading the corn with other vendors for hot dogs and ice cream.
Music and entertainment
The Western Idaho Fair rents the carnival rides from Butler Amusements, a company that supplies various state and local fairs on the west coast of the U.S.
The concerts take place on the ICCU Grandstand Stage at 7:30 p.m. from Monday, Aug. 22 to Friday, Aug. 26. Chris Jenson will play on Aug. 22; Ja Rule will perform with Ashanti, a Grammy-winning singer/songwriter on Aug. 23; Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, a rock-n-roll husband and wife duo, will play on Aug. 24; then Stone Temple Pilots, an American rock band from San Diego, California, on Aug. 25. Billy Currington, an American country music singer and songwriter, will cap off the grandstand concerts on Aug. 26.
For more information, go to idahofair.com.