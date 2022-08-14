Support Local Journalism


What has: cotton candy, a Tilt-a-Whirl, the world’s largest pig and the world’s tiniest horse? The Western Idaho Fair has all that — and then some.

The Western Idaho Fair has been around for a long while — 125 years to be exact. Starting from little agricultural contests between neighbors, it has grown into a multi-day fair, with enough rides, concerts, funnel cakes and shows to entertain the estimated 275,000 people that attend.

