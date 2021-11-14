Idaho Botanical Garden
We’ve all done it, even the most experienced of us, killed a houseplant. The reason why varies: we don’t know what the plant needs, we’ve neglected it for months, we haven’t found the right light in our household, or we simply don’t know when to water or what soil to use. Here are some insights into the new trend of being a plant parent and making your plants the happiest in the neighborhood.
All plants need light to photosynthesis, and different houseplants require different light. There are three different scales of light in a household: direct light, indirect/bright light, and low-light. Desert cacti and most succulents thrive in direct continuous sunlight. You can find this light at a south-facing window of your home. While facing that window, move back 3-5 feet. You just stepped into the bright/indirect light zone. We can also find this light at a west-facing window. Most houseplants prefer this light scale and flourish in it. Now look at your deep dark corners by the north and east-facing windows. These are “low-light” areas. Plants that can survive in these corners are ZZ plant, snake plant, and pothos. If you need more light than your windows provide, a great option is artificial or grow lights. Particularly during the winter months we don’t see much sun, so these lights give us the opportunity to have plants in places where the sun don’t shine.
Imagine sitting in a full bathtub for a week. No one wants to do that and neither do your plants. Houseplants are better off being on the dry side than being waterlogged. Knowing when your plant needs a drink is important. While doing my weekly watering I use a moisture meter or my hands. A moisture meter is a device that will tell you how wet your soil is. You can find this at our local nurseries! If you don’t have a moisture meter, take a finger and stick it in the soil, at least 2 inches deep. If your finger comes out clean then it is time to water. Did you know that most plants need to be watered three times in one sitting for the soil to fully absorb it? Add some water, let it soak in, and repeat two more times. You want to make sure your plant has a full drink.
Keeping harmony between aeration, vitamins, and water absorption will make your plant’s roots the happiest. This brings us to choosing the right potting soil for your plants. The common potting soil you find is filled with perlite, peat moss, and shredded bark. This mix is great for more common houseplants. However, cacti and succulents do better in sandy soil, and aroid plants such as alocasia, philodendron, and monstera, thrive in a chunkier soil mix. Chunkier soil contains worm castings, orchid bark, and activated charcoal.
During their growing and flowering season (May-October), we want to give extra nutrients to help replenish the soil that our plants sit in. Generally, I fertilize my plants once a month. My current favorite household plant fertilizer is Liqui-Dirt. Some plants require their own specific fertilizer. Orchids, for example, need equal parts potassium, nitrogen, and phosphorus. Air plants cannot tolerate copper. The key is knowing which house plants you have, and then researching their needs to determine what each needs to thrive. By providing the proper light, water, soil, and nutrition, you will keep your plants happy and healthy.