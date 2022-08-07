Support Local Journalism


Weeds, like other plants in our gardens, begin their lives as seeds. Contained within the protective outer layer of a seed is a plant in miniature, awaiting the right conditions to break free. Upon germination, these tiny plants begin their journey towards reproduction and will ultimately flower and make seeds of their own.

The old adage, “one year’s weeds, seven years seeds,” is a warning. If you let weeds go to seed, you can expect to see those weeds for many years to come. Don’t let your weeds set seed. That’s the lesson.

