Few things frustrate a gardener more than seeing their garden overtaken by weeds. The daunting task of battling back weeds can also discourage new gardeners from even starting a garden in the first place. All gardeners — young and old — must accept the perennial chore of pulling weeds. Luckily, that chore can be made easier — herbicides aside — with the judicious use of mulch.
Materials used as mulch are numerous (rock, bark, straw, plastic, cardboard, or leaves) but all serve the same basic function when it comes to weed control. By covering up bare ground, seeds near the surface of the soil have less access to light. Without light, seeds are less likely to germinate. Those that do will be smothered by the mulch.
Each type of mulch has its pros and cons, but one of the best and most versatile choices is wood chips. Also known as arborist chips, this mulch is made by running all parts of a tree through a wood chipper. The size of each chip varies, and the composition depends on which trees were put through the chipper. It is, in fact, this natural diversity that makes wood chip mulch such a great option.
Wood chips are inexpensive and easy to install. Rock mulches, on the other hand, can be quite costly and difficult to spread. Fancy bark mulches and certain synthetic options can also cost a pretty penny. Wood chips can often be obtained for free simply by contacting local tree companies and having them drop off a load in your driveway (check out ChipDrop). A wheelbarrow full of wood chips is relatively light and easy to rake around established plants.
For best results, a layer of wood chip mulch should be at least 3-4 inches thick. This will help ensure that weeds are properly smothered. Mulch placed around established trees and shrubs should be spread thin around the base of the
plants and should never be piled up against the trunks. When mulching around certain drought-tolerant plants, mulch should be kept thin around their root zones to keep them from getting too wet and rotting out.
In addition to suppressing weeds, mulch reduces erosion and soil compaction, retains soil moisture and moderates soil temperature. It can also be aesthetically pleasing. Organic mulches like wood chips have the added benefit of feeding the soil. As they break down, they provide nutrients for plants and soil microorganisms, and promote beneficial root fungi. Because wood chip mulch is made from a variety of materials of various sizes, it has the ability to feed and provide habitat for a wide array of important soil dwelling microbes and invertebrates.
Sometimes, in the battle against weeds, landscape fabric or weed barrier is installed below a layer of mulch. We don’t recommend using weed barrier this way for several reasons. First, the weed barrier compacts and suffocates the soil below. Minimizing the flow of oxygen and limiting water infiltration kills important soil microbes and harms plants. Next, even though it is meant to eliminate weeds, certain weeds still manage to grow on and through the fabric, making them harder to pull once established. Lastly, the fabric never breaks down, and it can be a back-breaking task to remove, especially when it becomes incorporated in the roots of trees and shrubs.
A similar, less intrusive tactic is sheet mulching, wherein cardboard or newspaper is used in place of landscape fabric. Sheet mulching can also result in oxygen and water-deprived soils, at least in the short term. Eventually the cardboard will break down, and the soil will be allowed to breathe again. For this to work best, consistent moisture is needed to speed up the cardboard’s decomposition. Thus, sheet mulching should only be used in gardens that are irrigated regularly.
Or better yet, avoid the cardboard and landscape fabric altogether and simply apply a thick layer of wood chips. Refresh the wood chips on a regular basis, and your need to pull weeds will be dramatically reduced.
If you have questions about mulch — or any other horticulture related topic — call Idaho Botanical Garden’s Horticulture Hotline at 208-275-8607, or pay us a visit at 2355 N. Old Penitentiary Road in Boise.