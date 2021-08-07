We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
People all over the Treasure Valley are waging war with crabgrass, a plant intentionally introduced to the U.S. in 1849 as a potential source of livestock forage. This summer has provided ideal conditions for its growth, and it certainly has taken advantage of it.
This weed tolerates dry, hot conditions much better than many of our yard plants, including cool season turf grass. July’s hot weather weakened our desirable plants, and the extra water applied to keep those plants alive produced perfect conditions to germinate the seeds of crabgrass. This rapidly growing grass seemed to spring up from nowhere filling bare spots and out-competing other plants.
Now that it is here in force, can it be controlled? The good news is, it is an annual plant, freezing weather will kill it. The bad news is, each plant may produce 150,000 seeds, and each seed may live for three years in the soil just waiting to sprout when the conditions allow. Taking the following steps will lessen a crabgrass problem over time.
1. Minimize seed drop. Dig up and dispose of the plants you can. Herbicides may not kill it quickly enough to prevent seed production. If it is in the lawn, rake the crabgrass so the seed heads stand up to increase the chance you will mow them off and into the mower bag. Dispose of the grass clipping in the trash and wash the mower before moving on to a crabgrass free patch.
2. Discourage the seeds from sprouting. Water as infrequently as possible and allow the soil to dry between waterings. Mow turf high, leaving it 3 to 3.5 inches tall. The turf grass will shade the soil making it cooler and more inhospitable for seed germination. Research pre-emergent chemicals, to find the one best for where you will apply it. Preemergents are used in the spring around the time the forsythia blooms to stop seeds from sprouting.
3. Don’t give crabgrass a place to grow. Keep lawns and groundcovers healthy to reduce places where crabgrass can take root. Cover bare soil in places such as flower and vegetable beds with a thick layer of mulch.
If we follow the above advice provided by the University of Massachusetts Amherst and Susan Bell with University of Idaho Extension, within three years the crabgrass war will be won, or at least reduced to minor skirmishes.
Elizabeth Dickey has enjoyed her 25 years at the Idaho Botanical Garden by helping people discover the joys of nature and the horticultural world. She welcomes the start of each new gardening season with enthusiasm.