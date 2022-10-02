Support Local Journalism


Now that it is officially fall with those lovely cooler evenings, I can take a moment and reflect on the beauty of summer. It was a hot tamale with record-breaking heat, but I love the respite I get in the Idaho Botanical Garden and the beautiful gardens I visit. There is tremendous joy in observing the wildlife that visits, such as hummingbirds that wage war and dive bomb around the salvia, ladybugs and lacewings that bring balance to the aphid population, and if you were lucky, you witnessed the monarchs making an exciting presence back in Boise. I love to follow gardening and insect groups, too; you guys share some amazing things from your own backyards and bring the gardening community together!

But did you stop to think about what happens to our summer garden visitors during the rest of the year? Where do they go? Well guys, they start to hunker down like we do. Unlike our homes with the smell of warm baked treats and cozy blankets wrapped around us, they often overwinter close to the soil in leaf litter and hollowed out stems.

