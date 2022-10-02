Now that it is officially fall with those lovely cooler evenings, I can take a moment and reflect on the beauty of summer. It was a hot tamale with record-breaking heat, but I love the respite I get in the Idaho Botanical Garden and the beautiful gardens I visit. There is tremendous joy in observing the wildlife that visits, such as hummingbirds that wage war and dive bomb around the salvia, ladybugs and lacewings that bring balance to the aphid population, and if you were lucky, you witnessed the monarchs making an exciting presence back in Boise. I love to follow gardening and insect groups, too; you guys share some amazing things from your own backyards and bring the gardening community together!
But did you stop to think about what happens to our summer garden visitors during the rest of the year? Where do they go? Well guys, they start to hunker down like we do. Unlike our homes with the smell of warm baked treats and cozy blankets wrapped around us, they often overwinter close to the soil in leaf litter and hollowed out stems.
As we head into my favorite season, I can’t help but think of impending Fall Cleanup Season. You know what I am talking about, right? The season of rakes, blowers and blisters. Having been a personal and commercial gardener, the standard has been set — immaculate! That means every leaf and weed removed, no stubs so cut plants back to soil level, and don’t leave much winter interest because it ‘looks messy.’ Perfection, right? You’ll be surprised by this — I’ve done it all wrong folks!
We need to rethink the fall cleanup:
Bees, those amazing pollinators that hum in the summer garden, overwinter near the soil in hollowed out stems and stubs.
Butterflies, the beautiful fluttering pollinators we love to photograph, overwinter in chrysalises in stems, leaf litter, or soil. Caterpillars are often found rolled in protective leaves or pods.
Ladybugs and insects that help with pest control spend the cold months tucked away in our gardens.
For the love of birds! We have insect-eating birds that you need to leave food/insects for as well as seed and fruit-eating birds that are hoping you won’t cut down all your yummy plants.
Natural debris decomposes and becomes fertilizer too!
So, what should fall and winter look like in the garden? Not perfection, people! My thoughts:
Think of informal designs. A formal style with rows and hedges and perfectly shaped plants requires tidiness and cleanliness. The informal, curving cottage style lends to the possibility of year-round habitat space in your garden.
Mimic nature. What is gardening? Isn’t it bringing nature to our door to enjoy? So that means maybe being not so tidy. Leave it a little natural and wild.
Think of plants that hold structure and are purposeful through the winter — echinacea, ornamental grasses, berries, woody plants and brush for shelter. Leave those seed heads, get persistent fruiting trees that hold fruit thru winter, don’t take all of those stubs to the ground, and maybe leave a light layer of leaves or small debris piles in strategic areas of the garden.
Find the beauty in the unkempt. As a botanical photographer, I am looking with creative eyes to see plants in a new light. Try it, guys! Withered, ice-capped plants can be beautiful!
Remember that keeping insects in mind doesn’t equate to an ugly un-managed garden. Keep your garden tidy where you can — shape some of your plants, weed your beds, prune your woody shrubs and trees … .
I am fully aware that there are challenges to going full-on wild in your garden, so my suggestion would be start in a corner of your yard and test it out this winter. Maybe in front of a favorite window seat, leave up some bird-attracting plants and in an outer portion you can leave some leaf litter for insect hidey holes. Save some blisters and sweat and take some more time to enjoy this season by not being quite so clean.
Enjoy your autumn garden space and wait for a “real” clean up in the spring. If you wait until the weather is regularly in the 50s (hard to imagine that currently with our summer of heat), it gives overwintering insects a fighting chance of waking up and getting to their warmer weather destinations. Where do we want those destinations to be in? Your yard, so that you can enjoy their pollinating, pest-eating beauty throughout the growing season! I hope that you look at your garden as a year-round habitat space and keep sharing your garden discoveries with our community.