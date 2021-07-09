Plants adapted to your local climate and soils will help your garden be successful. This month’s article focuses on plants most suitable for Idaho’s Treasure Valley. In general, our soils are alkaline, having a pH higher than 7, and are either sandy, a sandy loam, or have a high clay content. Trees, shrubs and perennials that can take hot summers and winter temperatures down to -10 degrees Fahrenheit do best.
It is very difficult to alter the pH of your soil beyond a short period of time. Dedicated gardeners can grow rhododendrons, azaleas and blueberries in this region but it takes just the right location and a fair amount of work to do it successfully. Trees such as Red Maple (Acer rubrum) and White Oak (Quercus alba) tend to suffer from iron chlorosis because they cannot receive enough of the iron they need from alkaline soils. For a more stress-free gardening experience choose plants that can thrive in this region.
Fall is a good time to plant. Survey your yard now to find plants that are suffering and think about possible replacements. Tried and true plants adapted for this region include:
Trees — Goldenrain Tree (Koelreuteria paniculata), Tartarian Maple (Acer tataricum), Purple Leaf Flowering Plum (Prunus cerasifera), Eastern Redbud (Cercis canadensis), Linden (Tilia spp.), Ginko (Ginko biloba), Hornbeam (Carpinis spp.), Kentucky Coffeetree (Gymnocladus dioicus), English Oak (Quercus robur), Curl-leaf mountain mahogany (Cercocarpus ledifolius), Netleaf hackberry (Celtis reticulata)
Shrubs — Lilac (Syringa spp.), Contorted Filbert (Corylus avellana), Leatherleaf Viburnum (Viburnum rhytidophyllum), Fernbush (Chamaebatiaria millefolium), Apache Plume (Fallugia paradoxa), Oakleaf Sumac (Rhus trilobata), Antelope bitterbrush (Purshia tridentata)
Perennials grown for their flowers — Catmint (Nepeta spp.), Black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia hirta), Columbine (Aguilegia spp.), Daylilies (Hemerocallis spp.), English Lavender (Lavendula angustifolia), Lenten Rose (Helleborus orientalis), Fleabane (Erigeron spp.), Jupiter’s Beard (Centranthus ruber), Winecups (Callirhoe involucrata), Gaura (Gaura lindheimerei), Penstemons (Penstemon spp.), Globemallow (Sphaeralcea spp.), Salvias (Salvia spp.)
Ornamental grasses — Idaho Fescue (Festuca idahoensis), Little Bluestem (Schizachyrium scoparium), Blue Grama (Bouteloua gracilis), Ruby muhly (Muhlenbergia reverchonii), Great Basin wild rye (Leymus cinerus)
Ground covers — Stonecrop (Sedum spp.), Rosy Pussytoes (Antennaria rosea), Creeping Hummingbird Trumpet (Epilobium canum ssp. garrettii), Ice Plant (Delosperma spp.), Creeping veronicas (Veronica spp.)
Succulents — Texas red yucca (Hesperaloe parviflora), Beavertail cactus (Opuntia spp.), Adam’s needle (Yucca filamentosa), Red hot pokers (Kniphofia spp.)
July Gardening Tasks
- Deadhead (remove old) flowers to keep plants looking tidy.
- Check irrigation system to ensure plants are being adequately watered.
- Pinch back asters and chrysanthemums so they will flower in the fall.
- Cut back and or divide bearded iris.
- Keep up with your weeding.
- Plan a fall vegetable garden that can be planted now through September. Possibilities include beets, cabbage, cucumbers, kale, radishes, lettuce, peas, and spinach.