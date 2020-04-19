On a breezy Sunday morning I flipped through old vegetable gardening books I’d purchased from the Friends of the Boise Public Library annual book sale for inspiration to write this article.
Kids in overalls held up enormous heads of savoy cabbage, unfathomably big pumpkins and an armful of sweet potatoes. Backyard produce should be larger-than-life, brightly colorful, and more than you can handle alone, right?
If you’re new to growing your own food, it might not be. Yet!
As many people are cooped up at home, they’re now drawn naturally to their yards, patios and gardens for comfort, or even just to occupy their time. A strong desire to avoid the grocery store is incentivising folks that have never grown plants before to start a vegetable garden. A flood of questions online has been met by rich online resources to set new gardeners on the right track.
I often hear that someone “has a black thumb” and “can’t keep plants alive,” and so they might attempt a tomato plant or two but that’s their perceived limit. You can grow your own food, I promise you. But you need to be realistic about it.
Tip No. 1: Learn about your favorite vegetable. Then experiment with many!
Do you love okra? Spinach? Maybe corn? Start your journey by soaking up information about one vegetable. That investigation will teach you what’s generally involved in caring for a plant and what you need to do throughout its lifecycle. Since you enjoy eating it, you may be more motivated to care for it properly. Don’t stop after you’ve learned how to plant it — read how to fertilize it, what pests you might encounter, and if you need to thin it out or prune it as it grows. Please follow Tip No. 4.
Tip No. 2: Set your plants up for success.
If you’ve never grown vegetables, it’s likely that you lack the perfect, preconstructed setup for it. Vegetable crops need over eight hours of direct sunlight! If you live in a neighborhood with tall, mature trees, you may not have a full-sun growing area. Most deciduous trees are just now growing their leaves, so don’t be fooled by your current dappled sunlight. On a sunny day, set an alarm to stroll your yard once an hour from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Write down where the sun is shining, and where it’s not. Once you select your full-sun location, consider building raised beds or buying them off Craigslist. It’s easier to control soil compaction, pH, and % organic matter (AKA compost) in a raised bed. If you don’t install irrigation, create prominent daily reminders to check your soil moisture. This is a new endeavor, so you’ll need to foster new habits!
Tip No. 3: Don’t be discouraged (or enraged) when a pest wants a bite.
One of my horticulture role models, Casey Sclar, president of the American Public Gardens Association, said it best: “Almost all pest, disease and plant problems occur because of humans. By thinking about how our human intervention caused it, the solution often presents itself.” When a plant is under stress, some insects and diseases can actually sense that duress and attack it while it’s weakened. As we under or over water, fertilize or otherwise cultivate that plant, we’re compromising its innate defense system. Second part of this tip: plant more than you need in anticipation that some won’t make it. Use Tip No. 4 to learn how to control your foes.
Tip No. 4: Trust the professionals — not necessarily that random person on Facebook.
While Betty in Caldwell might have 30 years of home gardening experience, she doesn’t have the exact same backyard conditions that you have. Her experience is anecdotal, and while useful and interesting, it needs to be taken with a grain of salt. Growing food is a thoroughly researched area of study, so take advantage of the resources at your fingertips! Type in “site:.edu” when searching Google for answers — this will bring up only university publications, which are often written for homeowners. (For example: type in “site:.edu how to grow carrots”.)
Tip No. 5: Start a compost pile. You’ll be thankful that you did.
At the time that I’m writing this article, the City of Boise has closed its free compost pick up sites at both the Idaho Botanical Garden and Joplin Road. Compost is the key to healthy, delicious vegetables; it creates habitat and a food source for your hardworking soil microbes, worms and other critters essential to plant growth. It may take time to learn the art of composting, but if you generate compost by autumn, you can incorporate it (dig it into) your soil as an investment for next year’s produce. Now, however, you can purchase it from many local sources and mix it at least four inches down into the soil before planting.
Use These Local Gardening Resources
● Idaho Botanical Garden: We have a Horticulture Hotline and trained professional staff waiting for your questions! Call us at 208-275-8607, or email us at info@idahobotanicalgarden.org. Our Annual Plant Sale has moved online! Visit idahobotanicalgarden.org to sign up.
● University of Idaho: The UI Small Farms Program recently shared their wonderful Idaho Victory Gardens course for FREE online! Call their main office at 208-885-5883 to find out how to contact your local county extension office for additional questions.
● Idaho Nursery & Landscape Association: Visit PlantingIdaho.org to find local professionals from arborists to nurseries.
Our 1.5 acre Resilience Garden is growing strong! Last year we donated 1,000 pounds of produce to the City Light Women’s and Children’s Shelter. You can help us grow even more by donating during Idaho Gives, starting on May 7. Visit idahogives.org.