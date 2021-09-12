Fall is one of the best times to be working in your landscape. The weather is pleasant and you can do much to prepare your garden for the next growing season. Wait until heavy frost before launching into cleanup. Next month’s article will discuss things to remove, what to leave until spring, and composting.
September is great for planting trees, shrubs, ornamental perennials, and spring flowering bulbs. For trees and shrubs:
1. Dig a hole at least 6 inches wider than the roots, but not deeper than the root ball.
2. Remove any containers, burlap, or wire. Spread out the roots, making sure none are circling the trunk. Circling roots often strangle and kill trees years after planting.
3. Fill the hole with the soil you removed, do not improve it with other soil mixes, fertilizer, or compost. Richer soil may encourage the roots to stay in that one location. You want them to spread out into the surrounding area so the plant will be well supported and get the water it needs as it grows.
4. Plant the tree or shrub slightly above the level of the surrounding soil. The combination of having a hole not too deep and planting a little high will keep the plant from sinking too deep as the soil settles. Having the trunk or stem buried too low may cause future health problems.
5. Water well to settle the soil and eliminate any air pockets. Fertilize lightly in the spring. Smaller, newly planted perennials may become victims of frost heaves. As the ground freezes, the water in the soil expands, which can lift the plant up. This may cause roots to break and expose the lower part of the plant to freezing and drying air. To help protect your new plants, spread mulch 4- 6 inches deep around the plant, but not on the stem. Mulch touching the stem may foster diseases or pests. Good mulch materials include straw, arborist chips, pine needles, crushed granite, decomposed granite, and compost.
Take advantage of September’s cooler weather to work with your well-established plants. Remove any weeds you still have and apply mulch to discourage new weed growth over the winter. Perhaps you have a plant that would do better in a new location, may be outgrowing its current spot, or is multiplying and you would like to transplant some of it to a bare spot. Take this time to rearrange your garden. Some plants perform better if they are divided and replanted every few years. Some plants that respond well to replanting are Bugleweed (Ajuga), Coral bells (Heuchera), Coneflower (Echinacea), Hens & Chicks (Sempervivum), and Iris (Iris). After moving or dividing a plant, water the soil allowing it to sink in well to help it get ready for the winter.
Additional September Gardening Tasks
• Repair lawn and irrigation problems
• Reduce watering as weather cools
• Plant fast growing vegetables such as radishes, arugula, spinach and lettuce.