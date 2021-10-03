October brings pumpkin spice, aromatic stews, and chilly frosts that signal it is time to get your landscape ready for winter. Take a moment to decide what dead or dying plant material to remove, what should remain to protect beneficial insects, and if you do not already have a compost, whether or not to start one.
As tree leaves drop, find the best place for them. Too many on the lawn will smother it, so make sure that no more than 10% of its area is covered. Dispose of diseased leaves. Move healthy leaves onto your planting beds. Butterflies may use the leaves as winter shelter, and decomposers such as earthworms, pillbugs, and fungi will convert them into compost.
Remove dead annuals, checking them for diseases. If they were healthy, they may be composted. If diseased, it is best to put them in the trash to minimize the spread of infection to other plants. Decide how you want to clean up your perennials. It is fine to leave them until spring. If you prefer to get some of the work done this month, or are concerned about having a messy looking yard, go ahead and do some trimming of dead parts but keep the needs of pollinators and birds in mind.
Birds take advantage of seeds throughout the winter and into early spring. Do you have plants with sturdy seed-topped stems? Consider leaving them for the birds and winter interest. Some native bees nest inside old plant stems, with the offspring emerging the next spring. If you leave them in your garden overwinter, cut off the seed heads in February leaving at least 8 inches of stem. Bees emerging in the spring may lay eggs in those stems. Your plant will grow up around the dead stems, hiding them. Repeat the next year with the new seed heads. You can remove the two-year-old stems or just leave them to decompose in place. Hollow stemmed plants include coneflower, goldenrod, raspberry, lovage, and bee balm. Possible stem inhabitants include mason, leafcutter and small carpenter bees.
Unless you are growing native plants adapted to our semi-arid sagebrush-steppe region, compost will improve your soil’s growing conditions. Many of our native plants prefer unimproved soils. Compost helps sandy soil retain water so plants can get what they need. It makes clay soils to drain so plant roots do not rot. Compost creates conditions that improve plant uptake of nutrients. If you have 9 cubic feet of space and access to water, you can create compost at home from lawn clippings, vegetable scraps, twigs and dead leaves.
University of Idaho Extension and other resources describe how to make compost in detail, but here are some basics.
A 3-foot-by-3-foot-by-3-foot heap or a wire-fencing bin is the simplest way to form a compost pile. That size is the minimum to get good microbial action to break down plant material. For the wire bin take a piece of fencing about 10 feet long, form the fence into a circle, and fasten the ends together at the top, middle, and bottom. Being able to open it easily will be helpful when it is time to turn your pile.
The ideal spot has sun in the winter to reduce the time it is frozen and shade in the summer that minimizes water loss. It should have easy access to water even if you have it in a shady spot because you will want to keep it moist. Decomposers have a tough time living in dry places.
Composting requires these main ingredients:
• green (nitrogen-filled) organic matter (lawn clippings, vegetable scraps, green leaves),
• brown (carbon-filled) organic matter (dried leaves, dried grass clippings, straw)
• water
• oxygen
• and bacteria (a shovel or two of soil will add these)
There are resources that describe the ideal ratios of green to brown materials, but compost will still happen even if you do not pay attention of how much of each you add to your pile.
The organisms who do the work like a pile that is as moist as a slightly damp sponge. They also need oxygen. As you build a pile add water to the materials, and then as needed to keep the edges from drying out. Turning the pile adds oxygen needed by the bacteria. Bring the edges to the center of the pile, and the center towards the edges. This should be done every 2-4 weeks. If the conditions are just right, the center should heat up as the bacteria eat. A temperature of 90-160 degrees is good for killing seeds and plant pathogens. In ideal conditions, compost will form in 90 to 120 days. Colder piles will still produce compost, it will just take longer and any seeds present may still be alive.
After you put your garden to bed for its winter’s rest, take it easy yourself. Once rejuvenated, prepare a warm beverage, grab some plant catalogs, and plan the next growing season!
October Gardening Tasks
- Blow out irrigation lines
- Plant spring bulbs
- Drain and store hoses
- Clean & sharpen tools
- Plant poppy, purple coneflower, and black-eyed Susan seeds outside