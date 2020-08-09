Jensen McKinlee Stevens and Toby Wyatt Futter are to be married at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at Still Water Hollow in Nampa.
The Honorable Judge John Vehlow will be presiding over the ceremony and the bride will be given away by her father, William “Bill” L. Stevens.
Jensen is a graduate of Skyview High School 2016; a graduate of Idaho State University with an associates degree in general studies, 2017; a graduate of the College of Western Idaho with an associates degree in criminal justice, 2018; and a graduate from the University of Idaho with a bachelor’s degree in sociology with emphasis in criminology and a minor in criminal justice, December 2020. She is a Para-Interventionalist for Allied Mental Health.
Toby is a graduate of Fruitland High School, 2016; received a TVCC Tech Certificate in welding, 2017; Treasure Valley Community College Plumbing school, 2019; 2nd year ICA Bull Rider — 2018 bull rider Rookie of the Year; 2018 LaGrande and Whitebird Bull Riding Champion. He is employed by Plumbing Perfection in New Plymouth.
The parents of the bride are William “Bill” L. Stevens and Paula J. Stevens of Nampa.
The parents of the groom are Holly and Jim Futter of Fruitland.
Kaitlin Shannon of Boise is the Maid of Honor. Bridesmaids are: Natalia Arroyave — Boise; Jystine Givens — Nampa; and Jeanise Swaner — Meridian.
Best Man is Anthony Mariani — Boise. Groomsmen are: Erik Boring — New Plymouth; Clay Wakeman — Fruitland; and Kyle Hussman — Emmett.
The Flower-girl is niece Tayvree Stevens — Nampa; the Ring-bearers are nephews Beau and Couper Swaner — Meridian.
Flowers by Jennie Arnold, Wedding Coordinator Gerene Simmons, Lighting by Silver Bells Lighting Solutions.
The reception will be at Still Water Hollow, 18120 Dean Lane in Nampa, with music entertainment by Disc Jockey’s Now.