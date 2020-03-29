So, we’re all stuck at home. We could take this time to plant a garden, learn how to knit a sweater or start on that Great American Novel we’ve been meaning to write.
Nah, let’s just do a little binge watching instead.
You’ve probably already slotted any number of shows into your watch lists — now’s the time to actually start watching them.
Or what about other shows that might have flown under your radar? No worries, we here at Idaho Press have got you covered. We have compiled a list of our No. 1 go-to faves.
So, butter up some popcorn, grab the remote — and let’s start watching.
Jeanne Huff, Community editor: “The Sopranos,” HBO
This series began in 1999 and ran for six seasons with a total of 86 episodes, each about an hour long, give or take. This is the granddaddy of them all, the quintessential TV drama that has been the critics darling and a fan favorite, hailed by Vanity Fair as “one of the masterpieces of American popular culture.” Created by David Chase, who Rolling Stone said “smashed all the rules about how much you could get away with on the small screen,” it stars the late James Gandolfini as mob boss Tony Soprano. But it’s not your normal take on the mafia. Tony is a family man, in more ways than one, sees a psychiatrist for panic attacks and is mesmerized by a family of ducks that have found shelter in the family swimming pool. And that’s just in the pilot. Yes, there is a lot of violence, these wise-guys don’t fool around — but the acting, the directing, the camera work, cinematography — so superb. I give it two thumbs up and five stars. It’s the best.
And if you really want to dive deep, get “The Sopranos Sessions” by Matt Zoller Seitz and Alan Sepinwall. They have a history with the show, they were both TV critics for the New Jersey Star Ledger, Tony Sopranos hometown newspaper. Each episode gets its own chapter, full of juicy insider tidbits. I thoroughly enjoyed watching — then reading — by episode and chapter.
Ashley Miller, digital editor: “Tiger King,” Netflix
“Tiger King”— The most buck wild documentary. Each character deserves their own seven-part series, that’s how bananas the stories are.
Margaret Carmel, Boise reporter: “Weeds,” Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime
One of my favorite shows to watch during a stressful time is “Weeds,” but … only the first four seasons. It kind of goes downhill from there.
It’s a hilarious comedy about a mom who decides to start selling weed in suburbia in order to make ends meet. It’s for mature audiences due to the drug content, but it has a compelling female lead and lots of laughs. It helps to watch a ridiculous situation during … all of this.
Bradley Guire, production newsprint manager: “Melrose Place,” CBS All Access
From a time when FOX was bringing us controversial shows like this and “Married With Children,” Melrose is the best of 1990s prime-time trashy soap opera fun. It’s about the intertwining lives of the young professionals who live at a Melrose Place apartment complex in Los Angeles. From villainous doctors, crazy ex-lovers, struggling artists, and bad girl Heather Locklear, what’s not to love?
Tess Fox, city editor: “Westworld,” HBO
Escaping to a futuristic world with artificial life indistinguishable from humans is exactly what we all need right now. There are two seasons out and new episodes drop every Sunday night. If you REALLY want to deep dive on this show, there are two great podcasts — “Watching Westworld” and “Decoding Westworld” — that have discussions of each episode. Highly recommend when watching Season Two — things get a little crazy.
Ryan Suppe, Meridian reporter: “The Leftovers,” HBO
What happens when 140 million people suddenly and inexplicably disappear from earth? That’s where this show begins, and it only gets crazier from there. Created by Damon Lindelof, known for writing “Lost” and “Prometheus,” “The Leftovers” dabbles in the supernatural, but it’s really about how people cope with life after “The Sudden Departure.” The real mystery isn’t what happened to 2% of the world’s population, it’s how are you going to move on from the grief and deal with life’s new uncertainties? Spoiler alert: Cults thrive. A brisk three-season run makes it very binge-able.
John Wustrow, assistant sports editor: “Friday Night Lights,” Hulu
While the series is built around a fictional high school football team in a small Texas town, it touches on so many more societal issues. The first season is, in my opinion, one of the greatest seasons of any television shows, ever. The second season does go off on some really weird storylines (the writer’s strike was a strange time for television); if you can power through that, the final three seasons are pretty solid.
Thomas Plank, Ada County reporter: “Russian Doll,” Netflix; “The Good Place,” Hulu; “Neon Genesis Evangelion,” Netflix
I just finished “Russian Doll,” which is very, very dark and kind of funny. “Groundhog Day” but for neurotic, terrible people. Maybe not the best suggestion, to be honest.
Uh, “The Good Place?” That’s funny, but is also freighted with deep moral questions and the struggles of human life and frailty in the face of massive and uncaring bureaucracy … hmm.
Oh, “Neon Genesis Evangelion” is good! But also devolves into a psychological drama that ends with at least one character losing their sense of self … wait.
OK, maybe I don’t have any good suggestions for this point in time.
Olivia Heersink, Canyon County public safety reporter: “Schitt’s Creek,” Netflix, Hulu
Sometimes you just need a break from reality, especially now — “Schitt’s Creek” is the perfect retreat. The show is smartly written and hilarious. It centers on a wealthy family who lost everything. As a result, they have to retreat to the one asset they have left: Schitt’s Creek. Originally purchased as a joke, the incredibly rural town ends up being their saving grace. All five seasons are available on Netflix and Hulu.
Erin Bamer, Nampa-Caldwell reporter: “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Hulu
If you’re looking for a fresh, clever comedy that remains consistently hilarious through its entirety, I recommend “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” It’s a comedy sitcom about detectives working in Brooklyn. There are currently seven seasons available on Hulu, and each season is as funny as the last. I’m completely caught up on the series, but in the past few weeks I’ve often gone back and rewatched dozens of episodes, and they’re just as funny as the first time I saw them.
B.J. Rains, reporter: “Ozark,” Netflix
Great storyline that keeps you hooked. And season three just came out.
Jeff Robinson, regional editor: “Justified,” Amazon Prime, Hulu
I really like Elmore Leonard’s writings and this series, which ran from 2010 to 2015, is based on a character, U.S. Marshall Raylan Givens, that is featured in a couple of Leonard’s works.
A childhood friend from Pinehurst, Idaho, recommended I watch it and told me parts of it would remind me of our experiences growing up in the Silver Valley.
Timothy Olyphant plays Givens, but my favorite character is Boyd Crowder, played by Walton Goggins.
Every person I’ve recommended it to has loved the show. There are 78 episodes.
Xavier Ward, staff writer, Boise Weekly: “Seinfeld,” Hulu
Easy answer, but you’ve gotta binge “Seinfeld” at a time like this. It takes everyday interactions and makes them hilarious and makes the most ridiculous problems out of nothing. Every season is on Hulu. We could all use a little levity right now, and “Seinfeld” is perfect for that.
Tracy Bringhurst, staff writer, Boise Weekly: “The Great British Bake Off,” Netflix
No baking necessary! I once read a tweet that went something like, if someone you know is doing a lot of home baking, go check on them because they’re probably depressed. That being said, there’s nothing depressing about watching “The Great British Bake Off.” I’m also not a baker, I don’t have the patience, but there’s something mesmerizing about the show. The cheeky British humor goes a long way when watching a home cook totally botch a recipe and call it rubbish or a judge delicately destroys their hopes of being named Britain’s “best baker.”
Jason Jacobsen, art director, Boise Weekly: “Absolutely Fabulous,” Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Britbox
I’m a bit of an Anglophile when it comes to television. I love British crime dramas and comedies. Most of the humor in British comedies is irreverent and completely absurd. “Absolutely Fabulous” is arguably the best comedy the BBC has ever produced. It’s the misadventures of two hard-drinking, bad-behaving, absurdly shallow middle-aged women named Edina and Patsy and the long-suffering, morally high-grounded daughter of Edina named Saffron or “Saffy.” It never gets old.
Holly Beech, managing editor, Idaho Press:
Shows on Hulu:
- “Ramy”
- “High Fidelity”
- “Shrill”
Movies:
- “Knives Out”
- “Ad Astra”
- “Ford vs. Ferrari”
- “Gladiator” (An oldie but, my, what a goodie.)