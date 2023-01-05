It's not a chicken/egg thing. It's more of a Mother Nature v. human nature thing.
Due to recent rain and snow, the Ridge to Rivers trail system is experiencing unfavorable conditions across the Boise Foothills. According to a press release issued by RtR on Thursday, the unseasonably warm weather and lack of freezing temperatures, mixed with excessive use on muddy trails, is resulting in damage that could be detrimental to the Boise Foothills.
Using trails when they are muddy is the leading cause of trail damage on the Ridge to Rivers system. Trail crews are seeing human-caused damage on many trails across the system, like Hippy Shake, Tram and Heroes trails. This damage could result in seasonal closures and irreparable conditions come springtime.
“We have already closed two foothills trails this winter — Old Pen Trail at Table Rock Reserve and Ridge Crest Trail in Military Reserve — due to trail use in muddy conditions,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “To avoid further closures this season, we need the cooperation of our community. Remember — if you are leaving tracks or stepping off the trail to avoid mud, it’s time to turn back.”
Trail users are encouraged to follow daily trail reports on the Ridge to Rivers Facebook page or website. Updated trail conditions are also posted live on the Ridge to Rivers interactive map. We appreciate residents observing wet trail etiquette, especially in bouts of unseasonal weather like we are currently experiencing.
ALTERNATIVE TRAIL + PATHWAY RECOMMENDATIONS
Ridge to Rivers recommends using sandier or all-weather trails throughout the system over the next few days as temperature lows hover above freezing. Visit the website at ridgetorivers.org for a list of all-weather trail recommendations, in addition to a list of trails to avoid when conditions are this unfavorable. The Boise River Greenbelt is also a great option for walking, running and biking this week.