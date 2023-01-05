Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


It's not a chicken/egg thing. It's more of a Mother Nature v. human nature thing. 

Due to recent rain and snow, the Ridge to Rivers trail system is experiencing unfavorable conditions across the Boise Foothills. According to a press release issued by RtR on Thursday, the unseasonably warm weather and lack of freezing temperatures, mixed with excessive use on muddy trails, is resulting in damage that could be detrimental to the Boise Foothills.

Recommended for you

Load comments