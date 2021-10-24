The design of a building can tell a story.
The structure of a room, the height of a ceiling or which direction a window faces. With enough thought and preparation, a building can share its personality without anyone realizing it.
The Wassmuth Center’s upcoming education center is designed to be inviting and open — the very message of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights.
The $3 million human rights education center next to the Anne Frank memorial is anticipating a 2022 opening, the center’s executive director Dan Prinzing said. The building will sit on the backside of the memorial waterfalls and border Ninth Street across the street from Cottonwood Grille. The area is currently a parking lot.
The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights is most well known for maintaining the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial and for providing education to the community on human rights. In its 25 years of operation, the Wassmuth Center continues to take steps to cement itself as a part of Boise’s identity, first with the Anne Frank Memorial in 2002 and now with the education center. The education center has been in Prinzing’s mind for a few years and now it’s becoming a reality.
“This’ll be the first time in our 25 years that we will be under one roof,” Prinzing said. “It amplifies our physical presence — it draws people to the memorial.”
The education center will be a two-story building. The first floor will consist of day-to-day activities for the staff and be the starting point for tours. The second floor will consist of a research library and a classroom. The layout through the building is one of openness, said Andy Erstad, an architect who worked on the project.
One key to that theme of openness was lots of windows. Light from the outside could illuminate the building during the day and at night the lights from inside reached out into the dark, Erstad said.
“We wanted to create this center where it wasn’t restricted in a box,” Erstad said. “We didn’t want a place that felt loud and in your face. We wanted it to serve the memorial.”
Before work started on the education center, employees of Erstad Architects toured the Anne Frank Memorial to understand the area and how to best complement it with their design. In addition, a partnership was formed between the architects and community artists who created pieces for the building, said project manager Courtney Matranga.
The construction will include a new metal sculpture by Boise artist Ken McCall. The piece, tilted “Uplifted,” draws upon the text of the Universal Declaration for Human Rights for inspiration.
“We spoke with artists about how their art will fit in this space that we’ve created,” Matranga said. “It was a wonderful experience that we don’t usually get.”
“In a very physical sense it puts something down that serves as a symbol that hate is not us,” Prinzing said.
A digital tour was given at the 18th annual Change Your World Celebration and can be viewed at the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights’ Youtube channel.