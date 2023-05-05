Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Thursday was a night that celebrated the talent, creativity, and vision of 78 Idaho students. The students honored had been selected as winners in the Wassmuth Center’s 23rd Annual Art and Poetry Awards Program in Boise, according to a press release.

The program was a first-time partnership for the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights and IDeal, Idaho’s Education Savings Program. Over 200 were in attendance. 

