BOISE — Thursday was a night that celebrated the talent, creativity, and vision of 78 Idaho students. The students honored had been selected as winners in the Wassmuth Center’s 23rd Annual Art and Poetry Awards Program in Boise, according to a press release.
The program was a first-time partnership for the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights and IDeal, Idaho’s Education Savings Program. Over 200 were in attendance.
The theme of this year’s program focused on Article 26 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights: The Right to Education. Students from grades one to 12 from across the state accepted the challenge and put their creativity to work expressing the Right to Education theme through poetry, painting, sculpture and mixed media.
"Their words and art are striking and thought-provoking," the press release stated. "Their ability to convey that education is for everyone is truly inspiring."
The Center, which is dedicated to promoting human dignity and diversity through education, and IDeal joined in recognizing the winners during a ceremony at the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, with IDeal contributing $50 for each winner’s Idaho 529 education savings accounts.
“We are honored to celebrate the students and teachers who are engaging in the conversation around human rights,” said Jess Westhoff, the Center’s education specialist. “Through their art, poetry and service, these Idahoans are sharing their ideas about how to make our community a place where everyone belongs.”
Marilyn Whitney, Executive Director for IDeal, said the partnership with the Wassmuth Center and the annual program resonates with IDeal’s mission of encouraging young Idahoans to think about higher education and chasing their career hopes and goals.
“Congratulations to all of those Idaho students recognized in the Art and Poetry Program,” she said. “This year’s theme and the right to education is what IDeal is all about. Every Idahoan should have the ability and means to pursue education and to dream big. It’s why we’re thrilled and honored to partner with the Wassmuth Center to award scholarships to the winners.”
The event also featured performances from the Open Arms Dance Project, an inclusive modern dance company that welcomes people of all ages, with or without disabilities, and the Boise Rock School, committed to empowering young people with the power of rock and roll.
In addition, the Center introduced its inaugural class of the Wassmuth Youth Leadership Program, a group of 28 students in grades 8 through 12 selected to spend the upcoming school year working to better understand human rights issues and develop leadership skills. The center also recognized its first cohort of Wassmuth Human Rights Education Fellows, which comprises 17 elementary, secondary and postsecondary teachers who will spend a year working to create just and joyful learning communities.