“Music should jump right off the stage! It is a conversation that engages emotion, ” says violin virtuoso, Monica Huggett. Huggett is coming to Boise to make Baroque music jump into the hearts of listeners at the Boise Baroque Orchestra’s February 23 concert.
Huggett feels Baroque music is at its best when stripped of the varnish and accoutrement of 19th and 20th centuries. What is left is music that soars and moves, is elegant and dramatic, exciting and imaginative. Do you want to hear music that covers the breadth of the Baroque period? Come early to claim your seat. Do you want to hear a world-renowned violinist perform? Get your ticket right away. Do you like trumpets? Run to the performance. Come to hear vivid melody and clear counter melody, expect music that will soothe jangled nerves, touch your heart and excite your imagination. It may even make you wish you were dancing. But don’t expect to hear titans of the Baroque Era. True, the composers, whose music you will hear may have rubbed shoulders with the likes of Bach, Vivaldi and Handel. All of them were virtuosos during the same era. They hailed from musical pulse points across Europe.
But in Boise, the titans will have the night off. This upcoming concert titled “Bohemian Trumpets,” features their peers. It will begin and end with trumpet serenades by composers who lived at opposite ends of the Baroque timeline.
History always interested Huggett who was quite naturally drawn to historically informed music. She began studying music at London’s Royal Academy of Music when she was only 17. By the time she turned 20, she was playing a baroque violin, had become one of the Musician’s Union’s youngest members and played in numerous ensembles. During her early years as a student musician, she was among the musicians playing in classical music quartets in a London restaurant chain called Pizza Express, adding a little charm to the cuisine while enhancing her network of performing musicians. Her interests weren’t strictly Baroque. At one point, she played backing strings for The Rolling Stones. It is easy to imagine her as a young adult, rushing from performance to performance on her motor scooter.
Still vibrant and exuberant, she now zips around Portland on an electric bike. As a preeminent baroque violinist of international acclaim, she is steeped in period performance. The inaugural artistic director of the Julliard Historical Performance Program, she now returns to Julliard annually as an artist-in-residence. Currently, she is the artistic director of both the Portland Baroque Orchestra and the Irish Baroque Orchestra and performs throughout the world. Her list of accomplishments is long. She and Ton Koopman co-founded the Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and she created her own London-based ensemble, Sonnerie. A highly acclaimed recording artist, her work was nominated for a Grammy in 2009. Her CD recorded with the Irish Baroque Orchestra entitled “Flights of Fantasy” was named Classical Recording of the Year in 2010.
While in Boise, Huggett will serve as concertmaster for the Boise Baroque Orchestra’s performance and more. As part of the BBO’s Outreach and Education Program, Huggett will also provide a Master Class at Boise State University for music students, Boise Baroque Orchestra members, and the Boise Baroque Orchestra’s high school apprentices. She hopes students will learn how to make their instrumental voices vivid and clear and the moods within the compositions obvious, and that participants will leave the class with a new way of thinking about music. She also wants them to step away from their own issues with technique and practice and come to see the larger picture. As a result of their work together, it’s her desire that participants will come to regard music as a universal whole comprised of musicians, audience members and the stories within the music.
For Huggett, music is a way of getting in touch with the best side of our natures. “It puts us in touch,” she says, “with a kind of contentment where good things like tolerance and compassion exist and the world is not totally askew.”
Similarly, Boisean Kay Hardy says Baroque concerts have the feel of a community drawn together by one thing — love of the music they are hearing. Hardy finds Huggett and her work extraordinary. “Huggett intuitively gives a precise, eloquent and measured interpretation,” said Hardy, “while providing musical ebullience characteristic of the period.”
The Boise Baroque Orchestra’s concert, “Bohemian Trumpets,” will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Presbyterian Church, 950 W. State St. in Boise. For further information and for tickets, phone the orchestra office at 208-297-3182 or visit the website at BoiseBaroque.org.