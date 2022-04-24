I believe if my mother and other women who were denied schooling opportunities because of their gender, had been educated, the world would be better for it.
I grew up in Kangundo, Kenya, with the burden of knowing that my mother dropped out of school in grade six, because my grandfather, a policeman, like other parents of his time, thought that educating a girl was a waste of resources.
In the culture of my Kamba people, once a girl got married and a dowry was paid to her parents, she and all future children and other tangible assets emanating from her gifts, talents and abilities benefitted her husband’s family. Sons were then and still are expected to be responsible for their parents’ well-being. I am the source of my parents’ livelihood and their ATM, too.
My mother’s sixth grade education is the foundation of my doctorate and multiple degrees earned by her children and grandchildren. It is the springboard that has given and continues to give hope to tens of hundreds of girls from no-income or low-income families mainly from Ukambani (the home of the Kamba people) for a better future through education. I am in my 60s and still unable to fathom what would have happened if my mother had more than a sixth-grade education.
When I was a small boy, she handed me a small dry twig and had me write the alphabet or the numbers 1 to 10 on a patch of small ground that she improvised to serve as my blackboard or note paper. If she noticed any slight improvement, and those occurred rarely, she would introduce spelling of simple words like Nau (father) and Uka or simple mathematics like 1+1 equals 2.
In the third grade, when I struggled with the concept of multiplication, she simplified it by explaining how it was related to addition as we were putting manure in our garden one day. That was also the time she introduced me to English, again just the simple words like boy or book.
What I learned from my mother would serve me well years later as I was educating my own children. Start with simple concepts and make it fun. I recall teaching two of my kids multiplication as we drove from Boise, Idaho, to Portland, Oregon, for a friend’s funeral.
After living in the United States for 24 years, I returned to Kenya. There I discovered girls, from poverty-stricken families, were not able to join high school due to lack of tuition. One principal told me they repeated eighth grade until they grew tall and got married. That depressed me. I also found that girls were less likely to be supported in their pursuit of education, with some parents thinking as my grandfather had, seven decades earlier.
A girl whose schooling is about to end prematurely reminds me of that lifelong question of how life would have been if my mother had a decent education. And I act.