Local author Mat Heagerty’s newest graphic novel “Lumberjackula” with illustrations by Sam Owen is out on bookstore shelves Tuesday, July 19 from Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers.
Heagerty, who is dyslexic, said he struggled in school as a child, but his love of writing never faded. He continued to pursue writing, self taught, and “Lumberjackula” will be his third published graphic novel.
“Lumberjackula” follows fanged and bearded middle-grader Jack, who’s parents expect him to follow in one of their footsteps and become either a vampire or a lumberjack, but Jack’s true passion is dancing. Young readers will find a story that understands the struggle to be yourself and the desire to make your parents proud, and in the end provides a reminder that the people who love you want to help you chase your dreams.
For local fans of Heagerty’s new release as well as his other graphic novels — “The Okay Witch,” and “Fake Blood” — there is a release party and signing for “Lumberjackula” 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday July 19 at the Boise Public Library, hosted by Rediscovered Books. Fans are invited to dress up as their favorite character, more information at rd.books.org.
Heagerty shared more about “Lumberjackula” and his journey as a writer via email. The following conversation with Heagerty has been edited for clarity and length.
Can you please tell us about “Lumberjackula?” How did you come up with such a fun and unique idea?
I drew a sketch of a vampire kid with a backpack and called him Backpackula. Then I thought, that’s too boring, and started going through different “ack” words. Quarterbackula, Jetpackula, then I landed on Lumberjackula and it made me laugh enough to dig into it. The story slowly formed from there, really with the name first, different from my other books for sure.
What did you most enjoy about writing “Lumberjackula?”
Absolutely everything! It sounds corny, but I feel like I really found my voice with this one. Leaning into comedy and just out-there stuff, but still telling grounded stories. I loved writing in a world that really has no rules other than to be fun! And I loved writing it knowing that Sam Owen would be bringing it all to life in such an incredibly awesome way.
What was challenging about writing this book?
I think the biggest challenge of this book is keeping things moving along and exciting even though the conflict is all so internal. There’s no villain, the only thing Jack is up against is himself. Making that not feel boring was a bit challenging at times. Luckily, I had such a fun world and dance scenes to help move things along and keep it fun. Oh, and another challenge was that I had to stop writing these characters after I finished the book. If I have it my way, that won’t be the case for long, but it’s not really up to me!
How is writing a graphic novel different from other less visual forms of writing
One of the biggest differences is that it doesn’t matter how I describe a setting, doesn’t need to sound pretty, just needs to convey what I’m asking Sam Owen the artist to draw. He’s the only person the script is for really. And I mean, the possibilities in comics are so vast, like just a small example, but you can control time in a different way with page turns. Page turns don’t really matter in prose books, but they are huge in comics.
You have shared that you are dyslexic — what inspired you continue to pursue writing, and end up becoming an author?
Comics like Calvin and Hobbes and X-Men are how I learned to read. The context clues from the pictures and small text blocks helped me find joy in reading because it wasn’t so hard. I’ve just always told stories, and specifically in comics form, since I could draw. I just love writing so much I couldn’t imagine not doing it. For a bit in high school and my early 20s writing took a back seat to singing in bands, but writing never went away.
What is your favorite part about writing children’s literature, and why have you chosen this genre?
Most of my favorite stories all happen to be aimed at kids. I’m just an endlessly lighthearted guy who is pretty much a kid still, so it just happened naturally. Also, I think younger people are still able to take in ideas in a different way that can actually shape how they view things. So, I think kids’ books are one of the best places to spread love and acceptance out into the world, because man, we need it!
If you could have any superpower, what would it be, and why?
For sure the ability to duplicate myself! I have so many things I want to get done and never enough time. Two duplicates would give each of my kids a hundred percent undivided attention. Another one or two would actually write all the story ideas I have. Another one would draw a bunch. Some of them could babysit so my wife Blair and I could go on more dates! Maybe even one duplicate would take a nap every now and then, that would rule!
How did you end up in Idaho?
I’ve lived in lots of places, but the two spots I was in the longest were Westborough, Massachusetts and San Francisco. My wife got a great job that took us to Boise late last year and I’m so glad it did! We love it here! There’s space, things are slower in a very good way, and the city is so kid-friendly.
What are some of your favorite activities?
Watching “Wet Hot American Summer” or reality TV like “The Challenge” on MTV with my wife Blair. Playing in the woods with my kids. I love “Gravity Falls,” “Back to The Future,” and fun movie theaters like Alamo Drafthouse or McMenamins in Portland. I like good punk bands — and I also love caffeine.
Any advice for young writers and creatives?
These are all said a lot, but are so true: Enjoy the small victories, don’t measure yourself up against others, don’t chase trends, and make what you love or there’s no reason to be doing it.