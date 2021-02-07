Ah, Valentine’s Day.
Pre-pandemic, restaurants were booked solid, months in advance. Couples, dressed to the nines, would sit close, hold hands, maybe even smooch a bit if it was a secluded booth, all the while sipping on champagne and noshing on chocolate-dipped strawberries.
The seasonal aisles at grocery stores, big box stores, even drugstores would be ravaged by now, with nary a teddy bear or box of chocolates in sight. Flower shops, which had stocked up on hundreds of dozens of red roses, hired extra help — this was their busy season.
But what about Valentine’s Day 2021? Don’t panic — you can still have that romantic dinner and show that special someone how special they are. You just might have to get a bit creative — and plan a virtual Valentine’s Day.
Romantic dinner
You can do this one of two ways: grab a couple of candles and whip up your honey’s favorite dish — or let someone else do the cooking. If you’re on a budget, you can pick up a heart-shaped pizza all February long at Papa Murphy’s.
Or, dig into your pocketbook and splurge; order something posh for delivery. KIN at Home has a special Valentine’s Day menu available for two days only: Saturday, Feb. 13 and Sunday, Feb. 14.
The food was created with Cupid’s bow and arrow in mind — and bona fide, said Remi McManus, co-owner of KIN At Home. “The menu was developed specifically for the lovers,” McManus said. “All of these foods are aphrodisiacs,” he said, adding with a laugh, “and you gotta test it out.”
The menu includes these foods: Snack — Eggplant chip, spinach-artichoke dip; Bisque — Mussels, clams, celery, pistachio, licorice; Roll; Coppa — Mole, chuno, pomegranate, pine nut, coffee; Dessert — dark chocolate, beet, hazelnut.
In addition to the four-course dinner, which includes cocktail mixer, wine chosen to complement the food, a video and three-page instruction tutorial to add the finishing touches to the gourmet meal at home, plus a story about how and why it was put together — you can always ask for something extra, McManus said: a bottle of champagne or more cocktail mixers are popular add-ons.
There will be a limited number of the Valentine’s Day KIN At Home meals so McManus suggests ordering early. “We’ll do 100. If it doesn’t sell out, we won’t cut off the orders until next Friday at noon (Feb. 13).” The special romantic edition is $70 each, or, appropriately billed at $140 a couple. That includes the dinners, delivery, wine, a 30-minute video gratuity.
What’s McManus’ favorite Valentine dish? Dessert, he said. “Just because I’m a chocolate junkie. I eat a chocolate chip cookie every morning for breakfast. So I’d go with the chocolate dessert.” It will be a flourless chocolate cake with the ingredients as listed. “I just know it’s gonna be awesome,” he said. Go to the website to get your order in for Valentine’s Day and they also have monthly menus for when you just feel like splurging: kinboise.com.
Romantic movie
Snuggle with your honey on the couch and watch a romantic classic: “Casablanca” is No. 1 in the category according to rottentomatoes.com, followed by “A Night at the Opera,” “It Happened One Night” and “The Shape of Water,” coming in at No. 2, 3 and 4, respectively.
Check out all of the “Top 100 Romance Movies” on its list at: rottentomatoes.com/top. You’ll also see the usual suspects on this list including “When Harry Met Sally.” (While it didn’t make this list, my personal favorite is “The Goodbye Girl,” featuring an adorable snub-nosed Marsha Mason and equally adorable, fresh-faced Richard Dreyfuss.)
Romantic cards
Here’s where you can shine and put those greeting card writers at Hallmark to shame. Because it doesn’t really matter if you write a love letter, or a cheesy love poem or haiku, your loved one is gonna love it. They might even frame it. Just get creative and say what’s in your heart.
Flowers and candy
If there’s one thing the pandemic has taught all of us, it’s that Amazon can bring practically anything to your door in a matter of days, if not hours. Just make sure you do your ordering early enough so it gets delivered in time for the big day.
Proclaim your love in lights
If you want to do it up big, how about really putting your feelings out there for everybody to see? The Nampa Civic Center is renting out its reader board from Feb. 8 through the 15th for neon-style love connections.
“It’s the first year we’ve ever done it,” said Roseanna Marcum, sales and marketing manager for the center. It’s a win-win situation, she said. “It’s a way to generate revenue for the facility — and it’s a great way for people to say ‘I love you’ to their loved ones.’”
Marcum said she’s already getting calls about it. “One guy said he didn’t know what he was going to be able to do for Valentine’s Day this year, but then he heard about this and said, ‘there you go!’”
You can put your Valentine message up in a standard template (there are 10 to choose from) for $50 or in an animated one (three possible backgrounds here: fireworks shooting hearts, a beating heart or a crayon drawing a heart) for $75.
Messages are suggested to be around 25 letters — if there are too many words/letters, the font size is diminished, Marcum said.
All will be displayed in 5-second viewings and in rotation 24/7 until Feb. 15.
“We definitely have an unlimited capacity,” Marcum said.