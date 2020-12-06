The Visual Arts Collective in Garden City, a “multi-use art space, performance venue and cultural center,” as it is billed on the website, is banking on community support to carry it through to the time when we can all gather again for concerts, plays, art shows and bon vivant.
“I think if we can get through to spring it might be a return to some semblance of normalcy,” said Sam Stimpert, VAC owner. Without the Love Letters 4 VAC campaign, he said, “we wouldn’t have made it through the winter.”
Spearheaded by Chelsea Harada and her band, Purring Mantis, Love Letters 4 VAC is a three-pronged strategy to keep the lights on until the doors can open. In addition to sending actual letters of love for a future publication that will be for sale and a GoFundMe that has raised about half of its goal of $96,650, an online art auction is open for bidding now until Saturday, Dec. 12. There will also be a streaming live show from the VAC culminating the auction at 7:30 p.m. hosted by Jodi Eichelberger, Taylor Hawker and Minerva Jayne.
More than 130 pieces donated by over 90 different artists are up for the highest bidder. (Full disclosure, one of the pieces is a print by my late husband and talented artist Bob Neal. I know he would want to help Sam out.)
Here’s how you can help save the VAC.
Donate: Direct monetary donations can be made at the VACscene GoFundMe page: gofundme.com/f/vacscene.
Buy art: The online art auction runs now to Saturday, Dec. 12; an online live event will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Link to the auction on the website: visualartscollective.com/LL4V.
Write a love letter: Love letters to VAC will be archived into an art book available for purchase. Original letters will be collected and saved for presentation to owner Samuel Stimpert. The “Love Letters for VAC” (“LL4V”) book will be available for purchase in February 2021. To be included in the book, letters must arrive before Dec. 13. Mail to: Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City, ID 83714.