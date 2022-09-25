Main Photo Comp no watermark.png

Ned Evett is playing The Sapphire Room Wednesday, Oct. 26.

 Rene Hartfield

Ned Evett is a bit of a legend. He grew up in Idaho and eventually developed his own guitar style, playing on a fretless fingerboard. On his website it states: “On New Years Eve 1990, Nashville musician Ned Evett smashed his guitar onstage. Ned recovered the unbroken neck, removed the frets, attached a fretless glass fingerboard, and developed a groundbreaking style all his own.”

He’s been in documentaries, was the winner of the 2003 North American Guitar Competition, performed in over 30 countries, is an accomplished writer, animator, and co-created with Joe Satriani on “Crystal Planet,” published by Heavy Metal Magazine.

