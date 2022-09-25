Ned Evett is a bit of a legend. He grew up in Idaho and eventually developed his own guitar style, playing on a fretless fingerboard. On his website it states: “On New Years Eve 1990, Nashville musician Ned Evett smashed his guitar onstage. Ned recovered the unbroken neck, removed the frets, attached a fretless glass fingerboard, and developed a groundbreaking style all his own.”
He’s been in documentaries, was the winner of the 2003 North American Guitar Competition, performed in over 30 countries, is an accomplished writer, animator, and co-created with Joe Satriani on “Crystal Planet,” published by Heavy Metal Magazine.
Evett is Playing The Sapphire Room at The Riverside Hotel on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Tickets are $35 to $40 and the show is all-ages.
Boise Weekly interviewed Evett via email to learn about the fretless guitar, his upcoming projects and what people can expect at the show.
You play a fretless guitar. Can you explain what that is and how you started using it?
A fretless guitar is like a regular guitar with the frets removed. Frets are the nickel steel ridges on the fingerboard of a guitar. My first fretless guitar was created by me smashing a perfectly good fretted guitar on stage on New Year’s Eve, and building a fretless guitar out of the chunks. I stopped playing fretted guitar a number of years ago, so I am a fretless guitarist, and I’m able to perform in every musical capacity without the need for a fretted neck.
How long have you been playing and how has your sound progressed over the years?
I have been playing guitar since age 15. I started off playing classical guitar and electric guitar at the same time, so I had a great foundation. My sound has changed a lot over the years in some ways, the Sapphire Room show coming up is a great demonstration of that, and I’ll be playing songs from my 12 solo albums which stretch back to 1994.
You’re from Boise but you’ve moved as an adult. Are you excited to be back to play?
I’m super excited! This show is definitely a homecoming for me. The Sapphire Room is such an amazing venue with great sound and lines of sight for the audience.
What new projects are you working on?
I’m making a new album, appearing at Joe Satriani’s G4 Guitar Experience in January in Las Vegas, and starting a European Tour after the Boise show on Oct. 26.
What can people expect to see at the show and how does it feel to be touring again after COVID?
People can expect to see my brand new Ibanez Fretless Guitar, which is nicknamed “The Null.” I will be performing material from my original catalog of songs on fretless guitar, as well as a song or two on Piano. It feels great to be back playing live now, I prefer that to being in the studio all the time.