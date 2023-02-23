Nothing beats a successful travel show in TV land, where you get to see the world and bring its wonders and insider secrets to viewers invested in your curation skills. So it goes for Darley Newman, the recognizable whipsmart host of "Travels with Darley."
Available to watch on Ovation's JOURNY, PBS and other platforms, "Travels with Darley" opens up lesser-known vacation destinations worldwide. Her new season highlights include a trip to Türkiye. In Istanbul, Newman shows us the first underground cruise terminal with trailblazing Chief Port Officer Figen Ayan at Galataport Istanbul, a sustainable building project working to meld old and new Istanbul into art-rich public spaces. Next, in Cappadocia, she meets the Einstein of pottery, Chez Galip, and his wife, Lillian Körükçü, who keep a centuries-old craft alive. And in southeastern Türkiye, we enter an archaeological site that pre-dates Stonehenge by 6,000 years.
Another exciting segment sees Newman back stateside in New Mexico as she rides the rails with the great "Game of Thrones" author and showrunner George R.R. Martin, who is part of a small group of visionaries who purchased the historic Santa Fe Southern Railroad. They have turned it into Sky Railway, an experiential ride between Santa Fe and Lamy, N.M., with entertainment, drinks, locally sourced gourmet food and an artsy vibe. You will yearn for a railway line between Seattle to Salt Lake City with a Boise stop in between to be up and running in this back-to-the-future revitalization of a travel style perfect to see the sights and taking a little more time getting to a destination.
More highlights include a stop in Quebec, where a female winemaker transformed a century-old sugar shack into a thriving winery and maple syrup production hub, giving her staff year-round employment in the Eastern Townships. In Wilmington, Delaware, Newman explores the Old Swedes Church and the historic du Pont estates and discovers how this family had an influence on American cities and even Jacqueline Kennedy's restoration of the White House.|In Bordeaux, France, she visits Cite du Vin, a museum devoted to wine, entrepreneurs and historians, with the insider scoop on France's renowned wine region.
Newman was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. A George Washington University graduate, her major aligned with TV production and creating enlightening content that she found of interest, namely seeing the world and learning firsthand from local folks what was special about their homes. The new season continues her inspired viewpoint and perspective.
Darley Newman spoke to the Idaho Press exclusively about all things season 10, what viewers can look forward to, and even how to be a happier traveler.
Ovation is helping you raise awareness for Türkiye, one of your season 10 destinations. Has the name officially changed for Turkey?
Darley Newman: Yes, that happened this spring, and it was made official by the U.N. It was the older name for Turkey. So they're reverting to the Turkish name.
And it's funny because you think, wow, how can they change the name of the place? As I've traveled, I've noticed many geographical changes in names and places as time goes on, which sounds weird. For example, they redrew the map of districts in France a while back a couple of years ago. I'm into geography, so it's interesting.
The world has been changing so much over the years, but people are so affected when something significant like the earthquakes that recently happened in Türkiye. My heart is breaking for the people of Türkiye and Syria, and I loved the time I spent in Cappadocia, Istanbul, and southeastern Türkiye. I had traveled to the region where these earthquakes happened in the southeast in one of my episodes for season 10. It's such an incredible destination.
And I've been excited about it because Americans do not visit it in large numbers. So it was an exciting area to visit. The archeology there is fascinating. Göbekli Tepe is the site that's changing how we've been learning and thinking about past civilizations. It's thousands of years older than Stonehenge — just a fascinating area. And, of course, everyone's devastated by the disaster there.
You toured the majestic Hagia Sofia and the Blue Mosque. These are sixth-century buildings. How did they make them without any modern equipment?
Darley Newman: And it's incredible, and the Hagia Sophia, for instance, you might have seen in the episode as I toured around that magnificent structure. Materials were brought in from around the world and used to build it. How did they get the materials there? But then you're in Göbekli Tepe, which is even older, and they're wondering how they got these T-shaped pillars to stand upright or how they got them on top of this hill.
Humans are super innovative, and it's incredible to travel around and be able to see those places. And I'm just amazed at what we can do when we throw our minds into something.
I'm most looking forward to watching one of the episodes where you're in New Mexico and on a train ride with George R.R. Martin.
Darley Newman: I was super excited about that; I'm not always interviewing celebrities. I seek out everyday people doing exciting and sometimes extraordinary interesting things.
But I was super excited that George R.R. Martin agreed to let me chat with him about Sky Railway. He spent a lot of time with me and is such a nice person. So I was excited about that interview. And the train was so cool. They've taken this defunct Santa Fe railroad line and revitalized it. They brought in artists, and they spray painted it with graffiti. And it's all retro in the remodel. There's local New Mexico food and drinks on the train. And it was a good time to speak with George in Lamy, New Mexico, at the Legal Tender, a historic saloon on the National Register.
He talked about his love of trains from childhood and how he grew up in New Jersey. But, he didn't have access to even a train set. And now, he can help the community, get people interested in history, learn about new things, and see the incredible scenery. So it was a really neat thing. When you think about those people who have succeeded in life, they can do whatever they want with it, or they can choose to do nothing.
And it's cool when successful people are giving back, starting new businesses, and doing things that preserve history and help local communities.
Your show before "Travels with Darley" was "Equitrekking," where you got on the back of a horse and explored areas on a horse. How did that show change things for you?
Darley Newman: People thought I was a little bit crazy for doing that as a show. When I told people, 'I'm going to create the world's first horseback riding travel show,' I knew it would appeal to a lot of people.
Horses are beautiful. We will go to extraordinary places and take people off the beaten path. I rode on the Silk Road in Türkiye for that show. After that, I went to Jordan and rode with the bedouin. After that, I was in Hawaii, Wyoming and South America.
I found human stories and a story about how we grow as cultures and communities around the different things there. So horses have changed over time, and they have changed by their environment. So that was part of the show, educating people about all the different landscapes and ways people have traveled throughout time, the history, the culture, and the food you could try along the way.
But I chatted with local people who shared their stories wherever I went. And that's how I came up with the idea for this series, "Travels with Darley," because I was having these conversations, and often many were off camera. Our camera guy didn't hear them because we were too far from the recording equipment. So I'd say, "Wait, can you say that again when we go back on camera? Because that was such a great story."
That show transcended what people thought it was into something bigger: sharing personal stories, history, and culture and trying to showcase how the world is and show people something they haven't seen before.
And often, we traveled to places they couldn't access in any other way. In some areas, getting there was challenging if you weren't on horseback. You could have walked, but it would have taken a long time, and we did it with all our equipment. So it was a pretty crazy show to do. But I enjoyed doing it, and it became its own word; people started booking vacations around it and thought about travel differently.
The focus of season 10 is heavy with stories of women making a difference in each country you went.
Darley Newman: I naturally gravitate toward women's stories. I'm a female entrepreneur. This series is my production, my business. I work hard on it. And there are so many women out there who are doing a lot of cool, different creative things.
In Quebec, there were a lot of great stories. For example, Anne-Marie Lemire, and her winery in the Eastern Townships, called Leon Courville Vineyards. First of all, there are fewer female winemakers. And then she's also taken this property that had this old sugar shack and turned it into a place where part of the year they're making maple syrup, then they're creating wine. She's created year-round employment. Businesses like hers want to be sustainable and keep people employed; when you're running a small business with employees that stay with you, you want them to stay with you.
Replacing good people is tough; finding and hiring takes a lot of time and money. So I thought that was a strong testament to her character, but also her thought processes in running a business, being creative, making it work, and preserving the history of her property.
There are different kinds of travelers. There's travel for leisure and people who want to drink, eat, and be on a boat. Some people are like you, curious and want to learn about the region, walk, see, climb stairs, and poke around. For the latter, how do you advise them to travel through the world?
Darley Newman: I wish I could travel lighter than I do when filming. We have to bring a bunch of stuff when we're filming. But when I'm on my own, like right now, I'm in Philadelphia for the night, and I did not bring anything, just a backpack. I just roll [laughs] because if I want to go from the train station to something, I don't want to have to even check into my hotel if I don't have to.
The more mobile you can be, the happier you'll be. And nowadays, there are many fabrics, products and things that are easily washable. So get some of those things that are easy to wash.
Don't bring your dry clean stuff. When traveling around, I don't wear expensive jewelry. I'm ready to go. Of course, you need your medications, but packing and traveling lightly will make you happier in the long run.
You want to avoid carrying around your apartment or house when you're on the road. You don't need that much. Have good layers; just be prepared for the elements, and it will be a better experience.
Any do-overs for good or bad reasons?
Darley Newman: Well, I went to Cambodia, and I didn't get over to Thailand, and I was disappointed because ... one thing that I love to do when I'm traveling is to try different food in the local area. And see what you can get. So when I went to Hong Kong, I was shocked by the Cantonese food, which was so different from the Chinese food I ordered at home. It was so healthy, with excellent seafood prepared in a way that is just fantastic.
As I've traveled, it changed my perspective when trying things in the home location and trying to understand what makes it different.
But being portable, I bring my sunscreen and sunglasses, and you often see me in a hat. Again, being light and mobile is the way to go. So if I was disappointed in a new place, it was when I went to Belize twice. I went to the jungle's interior. It was hot! If I went back to Belize, I'd go to the coast next time because everyone talks about the beaches, and I just went twice into the jungle.
But that's one thing I deal with when filming my shows because I'm often outdoors, and people ask me, am I doing makeup? I'm not doing makeup in many places because I'm hot, cold, and in the wind. Like we're going from place to place. I'm changing clothes inside a car or bathroom to do an activity. I was log-rolling in Wisconsin and then went to town for ice cream. I was like soaking wet. I have tissues in my pocket. I'm constantly blotting my face, so I can't go in for the Emmy awards in the makeup category!