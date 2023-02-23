Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Travels with Darley - Darley Newman and George R.R. Martin

While most episodes of "Travels with Darley" feature everyday people, Darley Newman interviewed George R.R. Martin for a segment on his Sky Railway project, which revitalized a defunct Santa Fe railroad line in New Mexico. 

Nothing beats a successful travel show in TV land, where you get to see the world and bring its wonders and insider secrets to viewers invested in your curation skills. So it goes for Darley Newman, the recognizable whipsmart host of "Travels with Darley."

Available to watch on Ovation's JOURNY, PBS and other platforms, "Travels with Darley" opens up lesser-known vacation destinations worldwide. Her new season highlights include a trip to Türkiye. In Istanbul, Newman shows us the first underground cruise terminal with trailblazing Chief Port Officer Figen Ayan at Galataport Istanbul, a sustainable building project working to meld old and new Istanbul into art-rich public spaces. Next, in Cappadocia, she meets the Einstein of pottery, Chez Galip, and his wife, Lillian Körükçü, who keep a centuries-old craft alive. And in southeastern Türkiye, we enter an archaeological site that pre-dates Stonehenge by 6,000 years.

Travels with Darley - Istanbul

Darley Newman visits Istanbul's Grand Bazaar for an episode of "Travels with Darley."
Travels with Darley - Turkiye

Darley Newman took viewers along on a trip to Cappadocia, Istanbul, and southeastern Türkiye for "Travels with Darley." 
Travels with Darley - Darley Newman and George R.R. Martin

While most episodes of "Travels with Darley" feature everyday people, Darley Newman interviewed George R.R. Martin for a segment on his Sky Railway project, which revitalized a defunct Santa Fe railroad line in New Mexico.
Travels with Darley - Quebec - Anne Marie Lemire

For a "Travels with Darley" episode on Quebec, host Darley Newman interviewed winemaker Anne-Marie Lemire about her vineyards in the Eastern Townships. 

Recommended for you

Load comments