Young Emperor penguins hesitate at the ice edge at Atka Bay, before taking the plunge and embarking on their journey northwards across the Southern Ocean - Frozen Planet II _ Season 2, Episode 1 - Photo Credit: Yoland Bosiger/BBCAmerica BBC America and AMC+
The Siberian Tiger, the largest cat on earth, and one of the most endangered, finds refuge in the Far East of Siberia. Land of the Leopard, Far East of Siberia - Frozen Planet II _ Season 2, Episode 1 - Photo Credit: Sergey Gorshkov/BBCAmerica BBC America and AMC+
The Siberian Tiger, the largest cat on earth, and one of the most endangered, finds refuge in the Far East of Siberia. Land of the Leopard, Far East of Siberia - Frozen Planet II _ Season 2, Episode 1 - Photo Credit: Sergey Gorshkov/BBCAmerica BBC America and AMC+
BBC Studios' Natural History Unit and BBC America and AMC+ bring you a no-miss Sunday event suitable for the entire family: "Frozen Planet II" is the result of this creative collaboration where they continue the work from over a decade ago. The predecessor, the multiple award-winning "Frozen Planet," showed how abundant life was in the Poles. "Frozen Planet II" returns to the Arctic and Antarctic to explore life beyond the Poles and in the world's coldest regions: the high mountains, frozen deserts, snowbound forests, and ice-cold oceans where life finds a way and exists in these challenging circumstances.
The executive Mark Brownlow said: "In the series, we celebrate the frozen planet through wildlife, engaging the audience with animal stories and magical settings that will enthrall them. I also wanted to show what changes had taken place in these regions while we were filming the series."
Noting the time-lapse techniques, Brownlow cited the collaborative work between production and the scientists on hand who guided his team. He said: "With the help of scientists, we installed ruggedized time-lapse cameras at the top of Quelccaya in the Andes, and down in Rothera in Antarctica, as well as up in Svalbard in the Arctic. We've positioned time-lapse cameras long-term to show the change taking place on our watch. We also have commandeered satellites to capture these changes from space to get the bigger picture. With this time study, I hope we can land the scale of the change that's taking place, how rapidly this change is taking place, and what the implications are for the localized, highly cold-adapted animals. And, as we learn in Episode 6, how these changing worlds are also impacting all of us. In essence, it will show why we are more closely connected to these highly remote regions than perhaps we first appreciated."
Collectively, these stunningly-lensed episodes bring you a heroic cast of animals — from polar bears to penguins, Siberian tigers to snow monkeys. Scientific experts reveal how these species live and thrive in the coldest and most extreme environments.
The series is narrated by Emmy-winning naturalist Sir David Attenborough ("Planet Earth II," "Blue Planet II"); "Frozen Planet II" premieres Saturday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. C on BBC AMERICA and AMC+.
Episode One – "Frozen Worlds" – Premieres Saturday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. C on BBCA and AMC+
Survival and how these animals adapt to the extreme cold and thrive are examined.
Episode Two – "Frozen Ocean" – Premieres Saturday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. C on BBCA and AMC+
What lives and dies under the Arctic Sea? More than you can imagine.
Episode Three – "Frozen Peaks" – Premieres Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. C on BBCA and AMC+
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Exploring icy 'islands in the sky' poses various challenges for the animals who choose to live there.
Episode Four – "Frozen South" – Premieres Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8p.m ET/7 p.m. C on BBCA and AMC+
Destination: Antarctica. Barren at first glance, but life finds a way.
Episode Five – "Frozen Lands" – Premieres Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. C on BBCA and AMC+
Explore the largest land habitat with great Boreal forests and barren tundra.
Episode Six – "Our Frozen Planet" – Premieres Saturday, Mar. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. C on BBCA and AMC+
These icy ecosystems have hit a tipping point – and our future hangs in the balance.
Episode Seven – "The Making Of Frozen Planet II" – Premieres Saturday, Mar. 4 at 9:25 p.m. ET/8:25 p.m. C on BBCA and AMC+
A behind-the-scenes look at the production team's adventure reveals the unexpected challenges faced in sometimes dangerous conditions while on location.
April Neale is a film and television critic and a member of the Critics’ Choice Awards — Film, Documentaries, and Television, Hollywood Critics Association, Television Critics Association, The Alliance of Women Film Journalists, and GALECA and has covered entertainment since 2003. Talkback on Twitter @AprilMac.