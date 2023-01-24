Support Local Journalism


BBC Studios' Natural History Unit and BBC America and AMC+ bring you a no-miss Sunday event suitable for the entire family: "Frozen Planet II" is the result of this creative collaboration where they continue the work from over a decade ago. The predecessor, the multiple award-winning "Frozen Planet," showed how abundant life was in the Poles. "Frozen Planet II" returns to the Arctic and Antarctic to explore life beyond the Poles and in the world's coldest regions: the high mountains, frozen deserts, snowbound forests, and ice-cold oceans where life finds a way and exists in these challenging circumstances.

The executive Mark Brownlow said: "In the series, we celebrate the frozen planet through wildlife, engaging the audience with animal stories and magical settings that will enthrall them. I also wanted to show what changes had taken place in these regions while we were filming the series."

Frozen_Planet_II_01_013-RT.jpg

Polar bear mother nursing cubs, Svalbard, Arctic Norway - Frozen Planet II _ Season 2, Episode 1 - Photo Credit: Florian Ledoux/BBCAmerica. BBC America and AMC+
Frozen_Planet_II_01_010-RT.jpg

Polar bear mother and cub on ice floe, Svalbard, Arctic Norway - Frozen Planet II _ Season 2, Episode 1 - Photo Credit: Florian Ledoux/BBCAmerica BBC America and AMC+
Frozen_Planet_II_01_001-RT.jpg

Polar bear profile, Svalbard, Arctic Norway - Frozen Planet II _ Season 2, Episode 1 - Photo Credit: Florian Ledoux/BBCAmerica BBC America and AMC+
Frozen_Planet_II_01_011-RT.jpg

Young Emperor penguins hesitate at the ice edge at Atka Bay, before taking the plunge and embarking on their journey northwards across the Southern Ocean - Frozen Planet II _ Season 2, Episode 1 - Photo Credit: Yoland Bosiger/BBCAmerica BBC America and AMC+
Frozen_Planet_II_01_002-RT.jpg

The Siberian Tiger, the largest cat on earth, and one of the most endangered, finds refuge in the Far East of Siberia. Land of the Leopard, Far East of Siberia - Frozen Planet II _ Season 2, Episode 1 - Photo Credit: Sergey Gorshkov/BBCAmerica BBC America and AMC+
Frozen_Planet_II_01_009-RT.jpg

Pallas cat walking in the snow in winter, Mongolian steppe - Frozen Planet II _ Season 2, Episode 1 - Photo Credit: Otgonbayar Baatargal/BBCAmerica BBC America and AMC+
Frozen_Planet_II_01_007-RT.jpg

The Siberian Tiger, the largest cat on earth, and one of the most endangered, finds refuge in the Far East of Siberia. Land of the Leopard, Far East of Siberia - Frozen Planet II _ Season 2, Episode 1 - Photo Credit: Sergey Gorshkov/BBCAmerica BBC America and AMC+
Frozen_Planet_II_01_006-RT.jpg

Young Emperor penguin toboganning down slope on way to ice edge, Atka Bay - Frozen Planet II _ Season 2, Episode 1 - Photo Credit: Yoland Bosiger/BBCAmerica BBC America and AMC+

