March is coming in like a lion in more ways than the weather. Boise Twitter is buzzing about “Ted Lasso,” the AppleTV+ feel-good redemption and reinvention tale told on a British pitch. But there’s a ton of great stuff coming. So save this column, circle the shows of interest, and set the DVR to record some fantastic series, docs, and one-offs that will keep you in good stead and safely warm at home while spring decides to show up — hopefully by the end of the month.
Let’s go:
PBS and Idaho PTV
Both will celebrate Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day (March 8) with programs elevating women in the arts, education, science, history, civil rights, and more.
INDEPENDENT LENS: “Storming Caesars Palace”
Monday, March 20
Relieved of her Vegas job, Ruby Duncan joined a mothers’ welfare rights group of mothers who fought for guaranteed income. Ruby and other equality activists took on the Nevada mob in organizing a massive protest and managed to shut down Caesars Palace.
INDEPENDENT LENS: “Hidden Letters”
Monday, March 27
The once-secret written language of Nüshu was calligraphed on folded fans and handkerchiefs as hidden letters so women could share stories and express solidarity in a repressive era when literacy for women was forbidden. Two women defied patriarchy and found solace in Nüshu, rediscovering connections between traditional Chinese womanhood and contemporary feminism.
Joni Mitchell: The Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize For Popular Song
Friday, March 31
9 p.m. E.T. on PBS, PBS.org, PBS App and PBS Passport
Her voice is instantly recognizable. Her lyrics pierce the superfluous choruses and pop tropes. Musical artists join the national library and American leaders to honor music legend Joni Mitchell, who earned the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song during an all-star tribute concert in the nation’s capital. The lineup includes performances by James Taylor, Brandi Carlile, Annie Lennox, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Marcus Mumford, Graham Nash, Diana Krall, Lucius, and Angélique Kidjo.
DRAMAS: NEW SERIES & SEASONS
”Call The Midwife”
Sunday, March 19
8 p.m. E.T. on PBS, PBS.org, PBS App and PBS Passport
The ‘60s are coming to a close, yet the nuns and nurses from Nonnatus House return for season 12 and more midwifery and family life. They welcome a new nun, Sister Veronica, and tension in Poplar arises following the effects of Enoch Powell’s “Rivers of Blood” speech.
”Sanditon” (Masterpiece)
Sunday, March 19
9 p.m. E.T. on PBS, PBS.org, PBS App and PBS Passport
The sexy seaside drama is back for its third and final season. This is the conclusion of Charlotte and Georgiana’s Sanditon stories with love and laughter all in store for the ensemble of new and returning characters.
”Marie Antoinette”
Sunday, March 19
Already aired in Europe, this hit series stars Emilia Schüle as the teen bride Marie Antoinette. She marries the Dauphin of France, Louis XVI (Louis Cunningham), who would rather chase birds than bathe and certainly was not interested in his bored Austrian catch. James Purefoy fans rejoice as he plays Louis XV — the dauphin’s lusty dad — and has impressive scenes. However, the complex rules of the French court combined with the pressure to bear a boy to further the Bourbon line make for big trouble with our fetching fashionable young queen.
Travel Channel
”Kindred Spirits”
Airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel and Streaming Same Day on Discovery+
Amy Bruni, Adam Berry, and psychic medium Chip Coffey previously spoke to the Idaho Press about their season that continues.
”The Undertaker’s Return”
Premieres Friday, March 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
The trio embarks on a horrifying case in world-famous Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. A mysterious shrouded figure seems to be obsessed with the caretaker. Who is this spirit? And is the caretaker safe?
”The Country Club Murders”
Premieres Friday, March 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
The trio visits a country club in Beckley, West Virginia, notorious for a cold case of a double homicide on a secluded lovers’ lane. Do the murdered lovebirds now haunt the halls of this grand establishment? Or is there something more sinister at play?
”Ghost Adventures”
Thursday, March 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel
Paranormal investigators Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley continue their terrifying travels to haunted destinations for “Ghost Adventures.” Their finale is titled “Lost Souls of Berkeley.”
Unexplained: Caught On Camera (U.S. premiere)
Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel
Experts analyze some of the world’s most terrifying footage of paranormal phenomena. (Hourlong episodes)
”Lamb House Horror and Scottish Witches”
Saturday, March 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
A ghost encounter in his bedroom rocks a paranormal pessimist. A chilling message from a 17th-century witch hunter is delivered. And a snake-like beast appears during a scrying session in a haunted museum.
”Taken Twins and The Abandoned Asylum”
Saturday, March 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
Twin brothers swear they were abducted and taken to another planet. An urban explorer freaks out in an abandoned asylum. A hunter sets up a camera trap in the Montana wilderness and gets the surprise of his life.
HBO
”All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”
Sunday, March 19, 9 p.m.-11 p.m.
The Oscar-nominated HBO Documentary film from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Laura Poitras (HBO and Participant’s “Citizenfour”) debuts on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Artist and activist Nan Goldin’s fight is told through her slideshows, intimate interviews, groundbreaking photography, archival family snapshots and rare footage to hold the Sackler family accountable for the opioid overdose crisis.
The doc weaves Goldin’s past and present, from the actions of Prescription Addiction Intervention Now (P.A.I.N.) at renowned art institutions to Goldin’s photography of her friends and peers through her epic “The Ballad of Sexual Dependency” and her legendary 1989 NEA-censored AIDS exhibition “Witnesses: Against Our Vanishing.”
In these works, Goldin captures her friendships with beauty and honors the legacy of her late sister, Barbara Holly Goldin, who anchors all of Goldin’s art and is integral to the film.
HBO said: “The film follows P.A.I.N., a group Goldin founded to shame museums into rejecting Sackler money, destigmatize addiction, and promote harm reduction. Inspired by Act Up, the group orchestrated protests to expose the Sacklers and the crimes of their Purdue Pharma, the makers of OxyContin.”
Apple TV+
”Ted Lasso”
Streams on Wednesday, March 15, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday.
Two back-to-back Emmy Awards is nothing to sniff at, as the 12-episode third season of “Ted Lasso” sees A.F.C. Richmond face ridicule as media predictions predict them for the last-place slot in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), aka “wonder kid,” hitched his wagon to Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. And after Nate departs from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) is slotted in as assistant coach alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, Ted (Jason Sudeikis) is balancing work and personal issues, while Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is hell-bent on defeating her ex, Rupert. In addition, Keeley (Juno Temple) is now the boss of her own P.R. agency. AppleTV+ said: “Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso will give it their best shot anyway.”
Disney+
”Bono & The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming”
Streams Friday, March 17
This shamrock-filled docu-special, “Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming,” with Dave Letterman, not only airs on St. Patrick’s Day but is timed to the drop of U2’s highly anticipated album “Songs Of Surrender” ― a collection of 40 seminal U2 songs from across the band’s catalog, re-recorded and reimagined.
In the docu-special, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville films Letterman on his first visit to Dublin to hang out with Bono and The Edge in their hometown, as they show off Dublin, and then will join the two U2 musicians for a concert performance unlike any they’ve done before. Of course, the two U2 bandmates’ special lifelong relationship is woven into the documentary.
Producers call this “part concert movie, part travel adventure plus a whole lot of Bono and The Edge, with Dave’s humor throughout.”
Letterman also inspires a brand new U2 song written by The Edge and Bono and manages to avoid a sing-song at the legendary McDaid’s pub off Grafton Street with Bono, The Edge, plus musical luminaries like Glen Hansard, Markéta Irglová, Imelda May, Loah, Saint Sister, Grian Chatten of the band Fontaines D.C., and Dermot Kennedy, whose voice Bono describes as a “sonic boom.”