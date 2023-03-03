Support Local Journalism


March is coming in like a lion in more ways than the weather. Boise Twitter is buzzing about “Ted Lasso,” the AppleTV+ feel-good redemption and reinvention tale told on a British pitch. But there’s a ton of great stuff coming. So save this column, circle the shows of interest, and set the DVR to record some fantastic series, docs, and one-offs that will keep you in good stead and safely warm at home while spring decides to show up — hopefully by the end of the month.

Let’s go:

Marie Antoinette

The hit PBS series “Marie Antoinette” stars Emilia Schüle as the teen bride of Louis XVI.
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” on HBO tells the story of artist and activist Nan Goldin’s fight to hold the Sackler family accountable for the opioid overdose crisis.
Ted Lasso

The third season of the Emmy-winning series “Ted Lasso” premieres March 15 on Apple TV+
Bono & The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming

The docu-special “Bono & The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming” streams on St. Patrick Day on Disney+.

