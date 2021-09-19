Idaho Experience on Idaho Public Television shares the new documentary, “Idaho Utopia: The New Plymouth Colony,” which debuts on Idaho Experience this Thursday, September 23, at 8:30 PM and then again on Sunday, September 26, at 7:30 PM. IdahoPTV Passport members can stream it early, beginning Thursday, September 16.
The historical documentary is a fascinating look at the unusual origins of New Plymouth, Idaho’s historic horseshoe-shaped farming town situated at the fork of the Snake River and the Payette River. The New Plymouth Colony was founded in the 1890s by William Smythe and the members of the National Irrigation Congress in Chicago.
At first glance, this place could be any rural western town, but it reveals itself as the largest horseshoe in the United States from the air. Smythe conceived the distinctive shape in the 1890s to be a utopian ideal where settlers coming Westward could live closely and safely together and benefit from plentiful water thanks to the town’s strategic placement at the junction of two robust rivers. Smythe addressed the problematic issues so many settlers in the West faced as they ventured out, mostly of isolation, water access — and based on his knowledge of geography — he set forth to plan a cohesive community from the start that addressed the lack of established social frameworks so many farmers, and ranchers who went it alone in unsettled areas had to face.
They were looking to test the premise that small, productive, irrigated farms for farmers to work their land while living close to a church, school, and neighbors would be thriving communities. Selling shares for the land and constructing some strict bylaws, Smythe’s vision for this idyllic New Plymouth kept the townsfolk knitted together in a cohesive community that spawned a strong sense of well-being. This goal was enhanced by a manmade tree-lined Boulevard running through the u-shaped town, desirably connecting all residents.
Other issues made New Plymouth an unusual American town. For example, the giant horseshoe shape of the town was developed with a specific goal of unity. In addition, it was given a set of temperate bylaws during American history when drinking alcohol was rampant, and Prohibition was a few decades later (1919).
In its earliest days, temperate New Plymouth had a ladies’ club called the Puritan Society, and Mrs. Benjamin Shawhan held ice cream socials and watermelon feeds to raise funds to enhance the community in various ways. There were also strict bylaws that forbid the use and sale of alcohol by any shareholders who could forfeit their land if not in compliance.
According to the author of “Idaho Land Speculation and the Formative Years of New Plymouth Colony, 1880-1900,” professor Ronald H. Limbaugh, Ph.D. Emeritus Professor of History of the University of the Pacific wrote: “Although critics of utopian communities labeled them ‘socialism’ or worse, [William] Smythe’s colony in Idaho was too decentralized and too loosely structured to be much more than a brief secular experiment in community cooperation. Despite the early promises, it didn’t work very well in practice. Cooperative farming and living quickly gave way to a more traditional pattern of agricultural development. Payette Valley grew as the national economy picked up after 1896. With productive soil, good weather, cheap and abundant irrigation water, railroad access at Payette, and favorable market conditions, New Plymouth’s small farmers entered a ‘golden age of agriculture’ that lasted through World War I.”
Still today in New Plymouth, the past is evident as 19th-century homes stand. Yet, filmmakers bring home the sense of small-town community pride. In the documentary, the interviewed residents extoll their childhoods and share memories and anecdotes of life in this most unusual town where the volunteer spirit lives today.
“This is a surprising story because no one expects a town with utopian roots or in the shape of a horseshoe,” said producer Bill Manny to the Idaho Press. “Every small town has a story to tell, but few have origin stories as compelling as New Plymouth’s.”