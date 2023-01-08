50730769516_e51c11a373_o.jpg

“Trees to Know in Oregon and Washington.”

 OSU Extension Service

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


If you can’t garden, why not read about it? Books bring us comfort when the gloomy weather of winter is upon us. Even gardeners who love winter enjoy a good read.

Add a fire and a cup of tea and relax with one of these books recommended by Oregon State University Extension Service horticulturists. There is something for every reader—a memoir by Hope Jahren tells the story of two scientists and their love for trees; Extension’s popular “Trees to Know in Oregon and Washington” is heavy with photos of both coniferous and deciduous trees; Olivier Flippi writes about the important subject of gardening in dry climates; and a book on short-season vegetable gardening is perfect for central and eastern Oregon gardeners.

Recommended for you

Load comments