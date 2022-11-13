Support Local Journalism


It’s not even the holidays yet, but here is your first present: The first release of what and who’s coming to Treefort 11.

Heading into its second decade, the annual music festival held in downtown Boise announced the first wave of the lineup that’s coming to the City of Trees in March. The list includes “all five Main Stage headliners, more than 185 emerging and (renowned) artists and bands hailing from 25 states and 15 countries,” it said in an official Treefort press release.

