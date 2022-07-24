Idaho has a fascinating past, with several historical events brought to life in INSP's original docudrama series, "Wild West Chronicles." These true stories of the famous and infamous people of the American West are brought back to life in vivid recreations. Many of these events are set in Idaho or have Gem State connectivity to the gunslingers and cowboys.
Some familiar names are Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Wild Bill Hickok, and Annie Oakley. But MorningStar Entertainment producer Gary Tarpinian wants people to hear the stories of the lesser-known outlaws and cowboys like Bass Reeves, Doc Susie, Elfego Baca, and more.
"Season Two of 'Wild West Chronicles' premieres on INSP July 28, and the series is a big hit," said Tarpinian. " … This new genre we've created that we're calling 'scripted true stories' is in adherence to the historical facts and what happened. And all the stories are meticulously researched and recreated as the shows we create for NOVA and Nat Geo."
Tarpinian and his wife, Paninee Theeranuntawat's production company is MorningStar Entertainment, where their team shapes their slate of content to be relevant and appealing. Education melded with entertainment is the driving force for their shows. They challenge established evidence and incorporate history with academic experts hired to analyze and unravel the mysteries. Their fun production resume includes the 2009 cult-favorite hit, "Deadliest Warrior" for Spike TV, an energetic historical what-if in a percolating format that pitted great warriors of past cultures utilizing real-time analytics to determine who would have beat the other in face-to-face combat. Now, along with "Wild West Chronicles" for INSP, they have also produced "Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force," and "Mysteries Decoded" for The CW, and the top-rated special: "Nova's Hindenburg: The New Evidence."
The premiere "Wild West Chronicles" episode takes us to nearby Wyoming for The Bone War (primarily filmed in Wyoming).
The new season of "Wild West Chronicles" promises stories closer to the Gem State. "One of our goals in producing the series was to go beyond the tried and true stories about the Old West," said Tarpinian. "I don't know how many more stories we can do about Jesse James, Billy the Kid, and other big events and personalities. But I also believe that if we want this to be a long-running series, we have to tell many great stories of the West, not just stories about outlaws and gunslingers. So we looked for those lesser-known stories we find fascinating. And the Idaho mine war at War Eagle Mountain, above the southwestern Idaho Owyhee Desert, was one of them."
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The events of this mine war unfold like a Hollywood movie, Tarpinian said. "There's a big battle in caves with men shooting each other in mine shafts."
One of the principals gunned down in the streets of Silver City, Idaho, was Californian J. Marian More. "He [More] was not a good person, and he was like a snake oil silver Baron," said Tarpinian. "He went from town to town, finding where the ore was, and made fast and unfair deals, cheating the people. It reminded me of Daniel Day-Lewis' character Daniel Plainview in the film 'There Will Be Blood,' about the beginnings of the oil industry in California. More was not a good guy; he controlled the Ida Elmore mine and his rival John Holgate controlled the Golden Chariot mine. … But Holgate was a pretty good guy. We needed to know more of that story and dove deeper into the research. I think it may be our best episode of the season. It will premiere in the first week of September. But our series premiere episode on July 28 (8 p.m.), called 'The Bone War,' should also appeal greatly to Idahoans. It tells the story of how westerners — cowboys from Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho — were the people most responsible for re-introducing the world to dinosaurs. All the famous dinosaur skeletons were found in this region."
Starting on July 28, "Wild West Chronicles" will air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on INSP.
TV Quick Takes
Sunday, July 24, sees the beginning of the American summer institution known as "Shark Week" on Discovery and discovery+. The weeklong event celebrates the newsworthy apex predators who seem to favor terrorizing the beachgoers of Cape Cod, Florida, and Long island these days. The 34th season heads to South Africa, Tahiti, Papua New Guinea, the Bahamas, and the Azores off Portugal and promises big fish celebs like Dwayne Johnson serving as Shark Week's first-ever master of ceremonies. Add to that the Jackass crew's newbie cast member Poopies (real name) and comic Tracy Morgan, who will host a special titled "Tracy Morgan Presents: Sharks!" Head to Discovery.com and preview the 23 new specials swimming right at you.
April Neale is a film and television critic and a member of the Critics' Choice Awards – Film, Documentaries, and Television, Hollywood Critics Association, Television Critics Association, The Alliance of Women Film Journalists, and GALECA and has covered all aspects of entertainment since 2003. Talkback on Twitter at @AprilMac.