Idaho has a fascinating past, with several historical events brought to life in INSP's original docudrama series, "Wild West Chronicles." These true stories of the famous and infamous people of the American West are brought back to life in vivid recreations. Many of these events are set in Idaho or have Gem State connectivity to the gunslingers and cowboys.

Some familiar names are Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Wild Bill Hickok, and Annie Oakley. But MorningStar Entertainment producer Gary Tarpinian wants people to hear the stories of the lesser-known outlaws and cowboys like Bass Reeves, Doc Susie, Elfego Baca, and more.

April Neale

