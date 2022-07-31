When a second season exceeds the critically acclaimed debut, you have to catch up if you are behind (Hulu streams season one). Season two of “Reservation Dogs” for FX on Hulu picks right up as our cast is still processing a friend’s death, and possible curses may be lingering. Watch for superb character actors cast as “Res” elders stealing scenes left and right. [Caveat: Language.]
Filmmaker and executive producer Taika Waititi made a fortuitous friendship with Native American showrunner and director Sterlin Harjo. As a result, their magical coming-of-age comedy “Reservation Dogs” is back for season two. At last summer’s Television Critics Association FX panel, Waititi explained their connection.
“Sterlin and I have known each other for many years, and we, over those years — when we first met, we connected through just sharing stories from home. I still, to this day, have never been to Tulsa, and he’s never been to my hometown in New Zealand,” Waititi said. “But all of the stories that we shared from when we were growing up seemed the same. We’ve all had similar uncles, aunties, and family members in the community. We both grew up on a solid diet of pop culture mixed with our own culture, and I think that connection … all of those people shared the same experiences. So I think the reason this idea resonated the most, I think, with us is because of that connection.”
“Reservation Dogs” centers on four teens who opened last season with a heist. A truck transporting Flaming Flamers chips was ransacked and resold in their run-down Oklahoma Reservation. Season two will address the great chip heist and the consequences and begins on Aug. 3. It is worthy of your time.
Harjo brings the Oklahoman authenticity. He is the co-creator, showrunner, and member of the Muscogee and Seminole Nations. He has assembled a writers room of Native American talent and hired an outstanding cast to bring these quirky sweet characters to life. Their stories and overall feel of this series are familiar yet fresh, and happen in a setting most of us know little to nothing about in overdue stories. Harjo’s team brings unique spirit-laced humor and Native lore told in half-hour snapshots as the young cast is sorting significant issues like suicide, racism, lack of opportunity, and poverty. At the same time, the Res elders figure prominently in their lives and the story arc.
Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs), Cheese (Lane Factor), and Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) are the four Native American teenagers. They have a lot of hopes and dreams and little resources to get them. But when money is tight, it is hard to escape a rural community without some creative license. All of their schemes and plans are compounded by obstacles when the Res elders observe, block, comment, and even become involved with their ill-conceived escapades.
In season two, these eccentric elders steal scenes. Of note, actor Wes Studi plays the brilliantly philosophical oddball Bucky, offering his String Theory lessons to Cheese and anyone else who will listen. Studi portrayed the chillingly duplicitous Huron Indian Chief Magua in the 1992 film, “Last of the Mohicans.”
Another standout is [Officer] Big, the Res Sheriff played by Zahn McClarnon (“Westworld,” “Fargo,” and most recently as a Sheriff in the AMC+ hit series, “Dark Winds”). (You can read Idaho Press’s exclusive interview with Zahn McClarnon online at idahopress.com.) Plus Gary Farmer is back as the stoner elder Uncle Brownie, whose Pork Pie hat and ancient tribal weed and knowledge of good and bad medicine keep him busy with fey Willie Jack, one of the kids convinced curses are set upon them. Lastly, Dallas Goldtooth slays as “Spirit,” the goofy bare-chested, ancestral warrior ghost who only seems to appear for both Brownie and Bear. He regales them all with snark and anecdotes from his time at the Battle of the Little Bighorn.
In season two, we see the Res recover from the tornado that ended season one, but Daniel’s suicide continues to influence the teens’ actions. At the same time, a Texas Billionaire buys their hangout to build a “white people’s Megachurch.”
Season 2 of FX’s Reservation Dogs will debut with its first two episodes on Aug. 3, exclusively on Hulu.
- Episode 1 – “The Curse”
- Episode 2 – “Run”
Willie Jack tries to reverse a curse, Bucky and Uncle Brownie sort some old business, then Elora and Jackie’s (Elva Guerra) road trip turns for the worse.
TV Quick Takes
PBS is wrapping up “America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston” on Tuesdays, July 5-Aug. 9, 9 p.m. ET-on Idaho PTV.
This six-part primetime series follows The New York Times bestselling author, podcast creator, and outdoor enthusiast, Baratunde Thurston, on an adventure-filled journey to explore diverse regions, including “Idaho: Tied To The Land,” episode 2, and introduced the audience to wilderness pilot Lori MacNichols flying “below the rim” in Idaho and rancher Martin Black.
Of newcomers coming to Idaho, MacNichols told the Press: “I welcome people to come. There’s so much hurt, especially post-pandemic. But, it is what people need. It is what people who are immigrating here to Idaho from war need, to get out and see the river. People need to connect again. And the wilderness is unique. We’re fortunate.”
Black, whose father was part of the Sagebrush Rebellion of the 1970s, was more conservative in his commentary. “When my ancestors homesteaded here, they were promised the land if they did certain things,” he said. “And part of the promise was grazing the surrounding area. That was a right, now they call it a privilege, and they keep cutting that privilege to where it’s way less than it used to be.”
The Idaho episode is currently streaming free on PBS.org and the PBS Video app.
