When a second season exceeds the critically acclaimed debut, you have to catch up if you are behind (Hulu streams season one). Season two of “Reservation Dogs” for FX on Hulu picks right up as our cast is still processing a friend’s death, and possible curses may be lingering. Watch for superb character actors cast as “Res” elders stealing scenes left and right. [Caveat: Language.]

Filmmaker and executive producer Taika Waititi made a fortuitous friendship with Native American showrunner and director Sterlin Harjo. As a result, their magical coming-of-age comedy “Reservation Dogs” is back for season two. At last summer’s Television Critics Association FX panel, Waititi explained their connection.

