Are you confused by all the TV viewing options and which remote does what? More importantly, what might you be spending on all these subscriptions? Many of us are thinking these thoughts. But grab the latest Consumer Reports magazine, which has an excellent compare-and-contrast feature on gaming the cable and satellite players to get maximum TV for less money.

Their takeaway is that Hulu + Live TV is a terrific deal that includes ESPN+, Disney+, and 75 live and on-demand channels. In addition, Hulu is home to many series that I recommend, including “The Bear,” “Welcome To Wrexham,” “Life & Beth,” “Only Murders In The Building,” “Shoresy,” “Letterkenny,” and “Reservation Dogs,” and loads of other great FX shows, documentaries, and movies. Finally, don’t forget that streamer Paramount+ (“1883”) and Showtime are bundled together now, too.

