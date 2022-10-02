Television is an overstuffed bag of leaves these days. It’s nearly impossible to see everything, and the “tree” drops another ten bagfuls as soon as you catch up. So in the spirit of quality, please use the following Idaho Press guide for TV offerings that cover a wide range of interests that I think you will enjoy.
Great series are rare gems. Catch up on Hulu’s “Reservation Dogs” which ended this week, if you haven’t seen the second season. Enjoy award-worthy performances by actors including Wes Studi (“Last of the Mohicans”), Paulina Alexis, Zahn McClarnon, Kirk Fox, Lane Factor, and more who will make you laugh and shed a few tears as these Reservation teens come to terms with unresolved grief in this poignant coming-of-age tale that also respects and honors the elders’ influence in their daily lives, too.
October picks
Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10 p.m. ET/9c
AMC/AMC+
“Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire”
Already renewed for a second season, this eight-episode atmospheric adaptation of Rice’s gothic novel follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), and Claudia’s (Bailey Bass) story of all the never-ending pleasures of immortality while in Europe, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).
Oscar and Emmy Award-winning producer Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) and showrunner Rolin Jones (Friday Night Lights) are both executive producing. Of their work, Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, said: “They have rendered the vibrant world of Anne Rice’s ‘Interview’ wonderfully, and we’re incredibly proud. No detail was overlooked, from the set build to production design, costumes, and more. This stellar cast deliver powerful performances that emotionally connect us to these characters and their humanity.”
Tuesday, Oct. 4
BritBox (Streaming)
“Sherwood”
Drawn from real-life events, Sherwood is a ripped-from-the-headlines thriller about a growing lack of trust in local police and national government — and how long-buried political tensions can resurface to devastating effect. From award-winning writer James Graham, this six-episode hour-long crime thriller features David Morrisey (The Walking Dead), Lesley Manville (Mum), Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey), and Kevin Doyle (Happy Valley). The villages around Sherwood Forest are divided communities for the most part. But when two residents are killed, Sherwood is awash in tension and fear. BritBox said: “And with everyone under suspicion, and neighbors turning on neighbors, no one can be trusted — especially the authorities. So it’s down to local police chief Ian and London met police offer Kevin to solve the case and unravel the lies.”
Friday, Oct. 7
Apple TV+ (Streaming)
“Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show”
[For children]
Clover Grove’s most thoughtful and caring resident is Jack. He greets everyone with kindness and humor, spreads compassion, creativity, and imagination inspires everyone to follow suit. In addition, season two brings some notable guest stars to Clover Grove, including Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, D’Arcy Carden, Kristen Schaal, Beth Dover, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, and music from rock band, OK Go.
Friday, Oct. 7
Netflix (Streaming)
“The Redeem Team”
Sports fans will love the “redemption story” documentary, directed by Jon Weinbach (The Last Dance), which chronicles the history of the U.S. Men’s Basketball team’s bid for the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics after their loss at the 2004 Athens Olympics. You get behind-the-scenes footage of the players, interviews with LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwyane Wade, archival video of the team during the Olympics, including never-before-seen footage of Kobe Bryant and Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski.
Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
Comedy Central
“Cursed Friends”
Comedy Central’s original supernatural comedy movie stars Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), Jessica Lowe (Minx), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), and Andrew Lewis Caldwell (Danger Force), plus Joey Fatone, James Austin Johnson, Nikki Glaser, Kathy Griffin, Nicole Richie, Ken Marino, and Rob Riggle. Post-reunion excess, a group of four 30-something childhood friends all wake up on Halloween to realize that a predict-your-future game of MASH (Mansion Apartment Shack House) played back in 2002 is coming true for them in hilarious and disturbing ways. Comedy Central said: “They must band together to help each other escape the wild fates that have turned their lives upside down — from having 100 kids with the hometown loser to leading a cult to marrying NSYNC’s Joey Fatone.”
Tuesday, Oct.11, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
HGTV
“The Renovator” with Marcus Lemonis
A business guru, Lemonis is turning his business acumen and financial savvy to homeowners who need to add value to their most significant asset, their homes. Using design to change people’s lives, he’ll renovate homes, transform families, and most importantly, show how to build generational wealth.
Wednesday, Oct.12
Peacock (Streaming)
“I Love You, You Hate Me”
Documentary
Remember Barney the dinosaur? He was a lightning rod for hate. This limited doc series about the rise and fall of Barney the Dinosaur’s cultural backlash studies the human need to hate and the beginnings of modern-day hate culture. Peacock said: “From Barney-bashing to frat parties to homicidal video games, something in American society broke into a million pieces, and it’s never been put together again … or is this just who we were all along?”
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Netflix (Streaming)
“Easy-Bake Battle”
The new culinary competition series inspired by Hasbro’s Easy-Bake Oven boasts skilled and clever home cooks using their ingenious hacks to prove who can make the easiest, fastest, and most delicious food. Hosted by Antoni Porowski.
Thursday, Oct.13
BritBox (Streaming)
“Toast of London”
An award-winning comedy starring Matt Berry (“What We Do In The Shadows”) cast as “eccentric actor” Steven Toast. He also has a checkered past with problems on and off stage. Toast’s life is not going according to plan, and the misguided assistance of his old-school ‘retro’ agent Jane Plough and flatmate Ed Howzer-Black (Robert Bathurst) is not helping. Toast has a tough road ahead for any fame and recognition. BritBox said: “These include murderous director Acker Herron, arch-nemesis Ray Bloody’ Purchase, submarines, Bruce Forsyth lookalikes, obsessive hoarders, Freemasonry, and the real Michael Ball.”
Monday, Oct. 17
Acorn TV (Streaming)
“Doc Martin” Final Season (season 10)
The end of an era for “Doc Martin,” starring Martin Clunes as the iconic title character, Dr. Martin Ellingham, Portwenn’s surly medic who hates the sight of blood. The series lasted 18 years on the air. Acorn TV (AMC Networks’ streamer for British and international television) premieres this final season on Oct. 17 with the first two episodes, followed by one episode a week through the series’ penultimate episode on Nov. 28. In December, Acorn TV will salute the series with two programming events, “Doc Martin — A Celebration” documentary on Dec. 26 and the final series episode — a Christmas special — to premiere Dec. 31.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Disney+ (Streaming)
“In The Soop: Friendcation”
Korea’s most prominent stars search for the antidote to their global fame and head to the country. The four-episode series features Park Seo-jun (“The Marvels”), rapper Peakboy, Choi Woo-shik (“Parasite”), Park Hyung-sik (“Soundtrack #1”) and V of BTS. This is a close look at the lives of these five celebrities who unwind together, enjoy nature, and indulge in their favorite pastimes in the soop (in the forest.)
April Neale is a film and television critic and a member of the Critics’ Choice Awards – Film, Documentaries, and Television, Hollywood Critics Association, Television Critics Association, The Alliance of Women Film Journalists, and GALECA and has covered entertainment since 2003. Talkback on Twitter @AprilMac.