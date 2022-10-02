April-Neale head.jpg
April Neale

Television is an overstuffed bag of leaves these days. It’s nearly impossible to see everything, and the “tree” drops another ten bagfuls as soon as you catch up. So in the spirit of quality, please use the following Idaho Press guide for TV offerings that cover a wide range of interests that I think you will enjoy.

Great series are rare gems. Catch up on Hulu’s “Reservation Dogs” which ended this week, if you haven’t seen the second season. Enjoy award-worthy performances by actors including Wes Studi (“Last of the Mohicans”), Paulina Alexis, Zahn McClarnon, Kirk Fox, Lane Factor, and more who will make you laugh and shed a few tears as these Reservation teens come to terms with unresolved grief in this poignant coming-of-age tale that also respects and honors the elders’ influence in their daily lives, too.

