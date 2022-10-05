Core cast star Parker Schnabel is a mining genius, beginning as a teen and now not even 30 years old and raking in big bucks. "The Dutchman" Tony Beets, the series' saltiest of dogs, is creating a dynasty with his secret weapons, wife Minnie, daughter Monica, his adorable new granddaughter, and two sons, Kevin and Mike, who are each taking on different aspects of their business at Paradise Hill and beyond. Rick Ness, the former protégé of Parker's, is now the seasonal wildcard with his future in limbo, this uncertainty revealed on last week's premiere. And there's veteran Fred Lewis, a miner now three years in as a cast regular, whose very existence causes the fandom of the show grist for the social media mill, primarily negative, that would unnerve some.
Not Lewis, who spoke exclusively to The Idaho Press about his place in the series. "I honestly never knew I would have haters in my life," he said. "I've never been in a fight or had any problems with people. It's hard for me because I can't weed out the stuff before it happens because I'm trying to make myself available to veterans. I want vets anywhere to contact me, to email me. And that opens the floodgates for all the haters. But some of these 'Gold Rush' fans don't understand our message. And they don't understand that this [mining work] is genuine and maybe they didn't like my hair. I don't know. It's a weird environment to be in and nothing I'm used to, but I welcome it. Come at me, and I'll talk to you. I don't care."
A married man and father, Lewis is a relatively new addition to Discovery's gold-mining reality franchise who has traveled the world as a veteran and experienced many adventures and vocational placements yet felt the untethered odd man out. Higher education and chances to teach, coach, and apply his skillset never jelled until Parker introduced him to gold mining.
"I would say my transition from the military into gold mining (happened) with Parker in Papua New Guinea on ['Gold Rush:] Parker's Trail' and in Australia, too," said Lewis. "'Parker's Trail' showed me that gold mining is very similar to the military in that you're going into these austere environments working with a small group of individuals, and you all get rewarded for your hard work in the end. So having that experience with Parker gave me the fortitude to think, 'Well, I think I can do this.' Parker started this when he was 15; he's 27 and making millions of dollars doing it, so why couldn't I figure that out? So, taking the plunge for Misfits Mining was more of, 'let's try and help other people find their purpose too.' "
Misfits Mining is Lewis' own company he created to channel floundering yet talented veterans looking for purpose, economic stability, and a chance to apply skills learned in the military towards a civilian work pathway. So far, the group is falling in line, and Lewis couldn't be more stoked about what he has taken a chance on.
"I struggled for years trying to figure out what I was going to do," he said. "I mean, it was 14 years before I got to where I was and 12 years before I got to where I'm now. I got a degree in agriculture, then studied and earned a Masters in secondary education, which was boring. Then, I did another bachelor's degree in web design, which was boring. After that, I taught high school biology and middle-school history, coached many sports, and it wasn't me. I didn't find my purpose. But when I found gold mining, I knew right away it could be something that many vets could gravitate to, so that's why the [Misfits Mining] company started. We live a dream up here. No matter what we're going through, we're together."
Introduced to the fans on "Gold Rush: Parker's Trail," Lewis served as an on-site medic before leaping to "Gold Rush" regularly in Seasons 11, 12, and now 13. His military experience before becoming a gold miner — working as a special forces medic and a green beret — creates a different atmosphere at his base camp than any other miners.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
He hinted at what was new for him this season. "Well, there are some things I can't give out," he said. "We've got some people we've always had, some people we just acquired last season, and some people from the very first season — a little bit of a mix of everything. And for me as a business owner, I'm trying to find people that gravitate toward this work. I want that person who comes here and knows they want to work hard, and [gold] mining is their purpose. So there'll be a little turnover, but the core group is getting stronger and the future's looking really good for us."
The Pacific Northwest is considered home now for Lewis. Despite moving around frequently, he considers himself a PNW resident. "Heck yeah. I've been living in the Pacific Northwest [where] I've lived there before. I grew up in a small town in Maine until I joined the military," Lewis said. "Since then, I've lived everywhere. The military took me worldwide, and I got to see many places. But I just like northerly [climates], pine trees, quiet, and both sides of the country — where I'm from and where I'm at — give me that."
Look for more family to pop up on Team Lewis as the show progresses, as Tony Beets isn't the only one being a daughter up in the gold mining gambit. Lewis loved having his wife Khara involved and spoke about his daughter's interests. "I'm dragging as much as my family in this as I can because it's not just about helping vets, it's about my therapy," he said. "It's about everybody who served. And my wife was in the Army, my son was in the Army, so they're both up here working with us. Khara has to balance back and forth because we have children and many obligations to take care of this season. But moving forward, as my youngest [daughter] gets older, we're thinking about making her more involved, and when she comes up here, she puts more pressure on the team, performs so well, and works so hard that everybody else picks it up when she's here. So I want her here."
Team Lewis member "Buzz" Legault is not a veteran but was one returning member Lewis was happy to praise. "There's a great backstory," said Lewis. "I hired Buzz to help build cabins for the team to live in, and as we were building the cabins, he saw me operating a piece of equipment — and he's just an excellent teacher. He picked up that I was doing things wrong, came over, and said, 'What are you doing, man? You need some lessons.' And I'm very into lessons. So I said, 'Yeah, give some lessons.' And it was at that moment I realized how experienced he was and that he knew a lot about gold mining. He's a local and was just very good with our team. So he didn't go away. We kept him last season. He wasn't around the cameras very much because he didn't want to be. Buzz was more about helping us succeed because he was a fan. He said it pained him to watch us suffer when he could help. He's part of the family now, one of my biggest assets. He can fix and do anything; the guy is a jack of all trades, a redneck savant! He's one of the greatest characters in my life that I've ever met and a great person. So he earned his spot here, that's for sure. He is not a veteran, but everybody has problems, something they're trying to transition from at some point in their life, and Buzz is in that moment in his life, too. So he's along for the ride, just like all of us."
Discovery's "Gold Rush" airs Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT and streams on discovery+.
April Neale is a film and television critic and a member of the Critics’ Choice Awards – Film, Documentaries, and Television, Hollywood Critics Association, Television Critics Association, The Alliance of Women Film Journalists, and GALECA and has covered entertainment since 2003. Talkback on Twitter @AprilMac.