Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Core cast star Parker Schnabel is a mining genius, beginning as a teen and now not even 30 years old and raking in big bucks. "The Dutchman" Tony Beets, the series' saltiest of dogs, is creating a dynasty with his secret weapons, wife Minnie, daughter Monica, his adorable new granddaughter, and two sons, Kevin and Mike, who are each taking on different aspects of their business at Paradise Hill and beyond. Rick Ness, the former protégé of Parker's, is now the seasonal wildcard with his future in limbo, this uncertainty revealed on last week's premiere. And there's veteran Fred Lewis, a miner now three years in as a cast regular, whose very existence causes the fandom of the show grist for the social media mill, primarily negative, that would unnerve some.

Not Lewis, who spoke exclusively to The Idaho Press about his place in the series. "I honestly never knew I would have haters in my life," he said. "I've never been in a fight or had any problems with people. It's hard for me because I can't weed out the stuff before it happens because I'm trying to make myself available to veterans. I want vets anywhere to contact me, to email me. And that opens the floodgates for all the haters. But some of these 'Gold Rush' fans don't understand our message. And they don't understand that this [mining work] is genuine and maybe they didn't like my hair. I don't know. It's a weird environment to be in and nothing I'm used to, but I welcome it. Come at me, and I'll talk to you. I don't care."

Recommended for you

Load comments