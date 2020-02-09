We’d been snorkeling and fishing just beyond a coral reef a couple miles off the Belizean Coast. Just out of sight lay the small fishing village of Hopkins. Sunlight danced along the water as our small wooden fishing boat gently rocked in the clear, blue of the Caribbean. Below, a school of yellow snapper toyed with the sardines that bated our fishing lines. Already, lunch — a catch of snapper and maceral — flopped in five-gallon buckets on the floor of the boat. Suddenly, son-in-law Ryan hollered that something big was on his line. Captain Bert, our local guide and fisherman, shouted instructions. “Don’t jerk like that! You’ll lose it. Jerk the line NOW, Ryan! Jerk! Yes, like that! Give it some line! now bring it in. No! Not like that! Let the rod do the work.”
The rod bent in an arc, the three-foot nurse shark struggling as Ryan pulled it nearer the boat. Bert grabbed a stick and bopped the fish on the head, stunning, but not harming it. Detaching the hook, he shouted an invitation to quickly come and touch the creature and feel its sandpapery skin before he let it swim back into the water’s depths. We resumed our places on the boat’s hard benches as the shark swam away.
Then daughter Kate felt a strong tug on her line and the drama repeated itself.
It was time to stop fishing and dive for some lobster and conch. Turning to my granddaughters, Captain Bert invited them to watch the dive. The girls scrambled for snorkel masks and fins and jumped into the water swimming fast behind our Captain turned marine guide. Finding what he wanted, , Bert dove deep. The girls, faces in the water, watched him tease a couple lobsters from rocky lairs then collect several shells filled with meaty conch.
We had arrived in Belize on Christmas day. Forgoing presents under the tree for the pleasure of a week in the tropics, my daughter and her husband created a vacation that provided a sampler of Belize for the family: an authentic experience away from resorts, filled with adventure and exploration with room for the unexpected.
Our exploration began in the jungle outside the town of Santa Elena near the Guatemalan border. At our Airbnb, our hosts, an Isreali couple, waited for us beside the banana tree that guarded the eco-friendly home they had created. Pineapples grew in the garden and flower-heavy shrubs splashed color through the grounds. The aroma of Christmas dinner drew us into this jewel box in the jungle, a self-sustaining house; even the burner below the tea kettle was powered by renewable energy — methane. Before leaving us to enjoy our first Belizean meal, our hostess took the kids outside to find spider holes. “Nothing to fear,” she assured them, taking a twig and tickling a tarantula from its deep nest. The kids were fascinated.
There was much to explore right there, but our plans included a couple of days of adventure beyond Santa Elena. To start, we’d scheduled a daylong trip on the Macal River via a pontoon boat sporting an outboard motor with a tarp stretched overhead for shade. The plan was to slowly travel a portion of this jungle river that featured a series of beautiful waterfalls with the boat using just enough power to pull several passengers lazily along behind on inner tubes. While sausages sizzled on the on-board grill, we swam in pools below the falls, and the teenagers flung themselves into the river from a rope swing hanging from a nearby tree.
The next day was given to exploring Mayan ruins. This ancient but advanced civilization reached its zenith as the European world slipped into the darkness of the middle ages. We chose to visit a site called Xuntantunich. There visitors climb the steps of its mighty temple, touch the carved stone stelae, wander through the remains of the ghostly city, and walk across a ball court where, at one time, defeat meant death. The place sends imaginations soaring backward to a civilization whose mysteries are just now being unfolded.
Later that day we traveled to the coast to little Hopkins. There we discovered the warmth and kindness of the Garifuna, a wonderful people whose ancestors included freed West Indian slaves, pirates, and indigenous tribesmen. Ultimately, they created a creole-style culture complete with its own dialect. Fortunately for us, in addition to the Garifuna dialect, today’s residents also speak English and extend visitors a genuine welcome. We loved their food especially dishes like well spiced beans and rice, and conch ceviche. We made friends with a vendor named Goefery who was selling burritos carried in his bicycle basket. Those burritos were so good that we requested two additional meals created in his kitchen during our stay.
With our week drawing quickly to a close, we headed northward toward our final destination, Caye Caulker. Along the way, we stopped at St. Herman’s Blue Hole National Park near Belmopan, known for the cool waters of a deep jungle pool and an underground cave system. We’d been eager to experience tubing the underground river running through the caves.
After that wet reprieve, we drove on to Belize City, parked our car and boarded a ferry bound for Caye Caulker, part of a chain of small offshore islands. Stepping off the ferry, we found ourselves in the bustling center of town where vendors hawked everything from spectacular marine adventures, to seafood suppers, to handmade jewelry. In place of cars, golf carts putter through town weaving among pedestrians and cyclists. We headed for a swimming area called The Split, named such when a hurricane cut a swath through the island effectively splitting it. A wooden platform there was a hit with the kids as they plunged from it directly into the ocean.
Every adventure has its trying moments. Belize mosquitoes seem ravenous for teenage flesh. And, the day we arrived in Caye Caulker, something went wrong at the water works and the entire island was without running water. A sense of humor and a tube of anti-itch cream overpowered those problems. More difficult to manage was the sadness we felt while driving through impoverished parts of towns along our way. However, we were impressed with the progress this new and developing country is making toward establishing sustainable industry while guarding its ecological bounty.
All too soon we were settling into airplane seats, watching beautiful Belize disappear from view as we climbed into the clouds and headed home. Worth a return visit? Absolutely!