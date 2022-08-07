PBS opened the Television Critics Association virtual summer tour with panels on new and returning series, announcing the development of a new Masterpiece series about Clementine Churchill. The series will show Clementine meeting Winston, their romance, and becoming a mother. Plus, it will cover her historical contributions, often overlooked. Emmy-nominated "Boardwalk Empire" screenwriter Margaret Nagle will pen the series tentatively titled "Mrs. Churchill."
"The Bigger Picture"
A new digital series explores American history through iconic photographs defining national culture and identity. Hosted by Harvard University Historian Dr. Vincent Brown
It will premiere on the PBS YouTube Channel on Aug. 9, 2022.
"The U.S. And The Holocaust"
What is America's role as a land of immigrants, and what are our national responsibilities to intervene in humanitarian crises? This three-part, six-hour series by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick, and Sarah Botstein reveals the story of how the American people reacted to one of the greatest humanitarian crises of the twentieth century and how the ideals of our democracy held up. At the TCA panel, the Idaho Press asked Ken Burns about the progression of hatred towards specific groups in American history. Ken Burns said: "It's an assembly line. It's a waiting line; in the beginning, the English came over, and then you have the next wave of immigrants who are not tolerated. Then you see signs like, 'No Irish here, no Irish need apply.' Those prejudices are stubborn and persistent. Then you have the next group. And suddenly, someone who's been here longer is accepted, and [of note], Catholics were treated particularly badly. But by the end, Catholics are also performing antisemitic acts against Jews in Boston due to Father Charles Coughlin's rampant national radio antisemitic bile. This is a function of human behavior. And that's an important thing that we want to say, and the particularities are not just found in Nazi Germany. And that's important. We see it everywhere. There's Rwanda, there's the Armenian Genocide before that, and it's what's happening all over the world. And this is a part of the human story we are very sad to report continually."
"The U.S. And The Holocaust" premieres and airs Sunday through Tuesday, Sept. 18-20.
"Final Performance of the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra"
The orchestra kicked off a European and American tour on July 28 that will end with a performance at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 8 p.m. E.T., filmed for broadcast.
"Final Performance of the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra" will air on PBS in Sept. 2022, the exact date TBA.
"Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom"
Narrated by Alfre Woodard and featuring the voice of Wendell Pierce as Frederick Douglass. Dr. Kate Clifford Larson, author of "Bound for the Promised Land: Harriet Tubman," told the Press: "She was a genius, brilliant, and an entrepreneur. There's evidence she negotiated with her enslaver to pay him $60 a year. Then, she hired herself out, earned extra money, and bought two heads of oxen so she could earn even more money, with the hopes, I have no doubt, of trying to purchase her freedom which was foiled when her enslaver died, and the estate was in debt. But she was brilliant, even as a child; we need to recognize that. And even though she didn't write letters and leave great speeches behind, she was a genius."
"Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom" will premiere on Oct. 4 on PBS. Check local listings for time.
"Becoming Frederick Douglass"
Douglass became an influential voice for democracy in American history. Featuring the voice of Wendell Pierce as Frederick Douglass, Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award winner Stanley Nelson, Director and producer of both "Becoming Frederick Douglass" and "Harriet Tubman" films for PBS, told the Press: "Both of them started enslaved, in the worst possible circumstances and that they got free. So they got their freedom, but that wasn't enough. They owed something to their people, the country, and the world, fulfilling that destiny. And there is a lesson for all of us in the lives of Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman."
"Becoming Frederick Douglass" will premiere on Oct. 11 on PBS. Check local listings for time.
"Magpie Murders"
Masterpiece's adaptation of Anthony Horowitz's bestselling novel "Magpie Murders" follows the mystery of an author who died under suspicious circumstances, with his last book seemingly unfinished. What happened to him, and how does his latest book end? The cast features Oscar-nominee Lesley Manville, Tim McMullan, Conleth Hill, Michael Maloney, Alexandros Logothetis, and Claire Rushbrook. Ms. Manville told the Press about her role: "This opportunity to play Susan Ryeland, who is such a brilliantly fabulous character, defies all the kind of stereotypical notions that people might have of how somebody of her age should act and conduct their life ... I am having a golden time, and certainly playing Susan was part of that gold."
"Magpie Murders" will air Sundays on Oct. 16, 2022, at 9 p.m. E.T. on PBS. Six episodes. Check local listings for time.
"Miss Scarlet and the Duke"
The crime-solving duo features Kate Phillips as the first-ever female detective in Victorian London, Eliza Scarlett, and her friend William "The Duke" Wellington (Stuart Martin), a detective inspector of Scotland Yard. It will return for a third season on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at 8 p.m. E.T. on PBS. Season 2 of the show will premiere on Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. E.T. Check local listings for time.
"Making Black America: Through The Grapevine"
This four-part series is from executive producer, host, and writer Professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Gates, along with directors Stacey L. Holman and Shayla Harris, chronicle the vast social networks and organizations created by and for Black people. Dr. Gates told the Press: "We set out in this four-hour series to tell the story of the creation of Black America and how, in the making, a people did far more than survive centuries of enslavement, Jim Crow segregation, and structural racism, as vicious and pervasive as they've been. They created a world of their own, a sepia world, a world behind the veil, as the great W.E.B. Du Bois so brilliantly described it. In other words, our ancestors replicated the white world, from which they were excluded behind the color line."
"Making Black America: Through The Grapevine" will air Tuesdays. The air dates are Oct. 4, 11, 18, and 25, 2022. Check local listings for times.
"American Experience Taken Hostage"
This new two-part, four-hour documentary covered the Iran hostage crisis when 52 American diplomats, Marines, and civilians were taken hostage at the American Embassy in Tehran on Nov. 4, 1979. For 444 days, the world watched as the United States received humiliating headlines and hatred from a country most Americans knew little about.
"American Experience Taken Hostage" will premiere Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 14 and 15, 2022. Check local listings for times.
"Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr."
The new ten-episode season nine boasts 21 new ancestry stories, featuring Jim Acosta, Carol Burnett, Jamie Chung, Brian Cox, Billy Crudup, Claire Danes, Jeff Daniels, Angela Davis, Viola Davis, David Duchovny, Tony Gonzalez, Jeh Johnson, Van Jones, Richard Kind, Cyndi Lauper, Joe Manganiello, Tamera Mowry, Niecy Nash, Edward Norton, Julia Roberts, and Danny Trejo. Dr. Gates told the Press: "... The stories we find in our guest family trees demonstrate over and over again that we are a fundamentally blended nation, bonded, held together by shared values, and we draw strength as a nation from that diversity. The great physicist Steven Hawking, one of my heroes, said, 'It is the past that tells us who we are. Without it, we lose our identity.' And he was talking about the history of the universe, but think of how truer that is for each of us as individuals."
"Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr." premiers on Jan. 3, 2023, on PBS. Check local listings for time.
"All Creatures Great and Small"
Based on the bestselling memoirs by veterinarian James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) with an ensemble cast featuring Rachel Shenton, Callum Woodhouse, Anna Madeley, Samuel West, and Patricia Hodge, it is the story of a Yorkshire veterinarian in the late 1930s.
Ralph, who plays Herriot, told the Press: "The animals are characters within themselves ... . We could not do the show without them, and they're brilliant. Also, the Yorkshire Dales are a character within themselves. And what I loved when I read the audition sides was that James was an everyman character. So we saw him being vulnerable. We saw him being kind of funny. And we saw him handle some drama and then the romantic side of things."
"All Creatures Great and Small" will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Check local listings for times.
"American Masters Presents Roberta Flack"
The new film tells Flack's story in her own words, plus interviews with Rev. Jesse Jackson, Clint Eastwood, Yoko Ono, Angela Davis, Eugene McDaniels, Joel Dorn, Peabo Bryson, and more. Flack was a brilliant artist who transformed popular culture. In addition, the film's exclusive access to Flack's film archives, performances, interviews, home movies, photos, hit songs, and unreleased music documents how her musical virtuosity was inseparable from her lifelong commitment to civil rights.
"American Masters Presents Roberta Flack" will air on Jan. 24 on PBS. Check local listings for times.
"Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World"
Developed by Public Enemy's Chuck D and his producing partner, Lorrie Boula, the film features firsthand accounts from some of rap's most influential and earliest players and recounts the origins of the sound and the cultural phenomenon it became against the backdrop of American history. In addition, the film features intimate interviews and archival footage.
"Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World" four-part docuseries premieres on Jan. 31, 2023, on PBS (check local listings), PBS.org, and the PBS Video app.
American Masters: "Tony — A Year in the Life of Dr. Anthony Fauci"
The documentary follows Dr. Fauci for over a year. The physician-scientist and immunologist served as the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director and the president's chief medical advisor for seven different administrations. The film captures the most prominent physician in America at work over 14 months, beginning with Inauguration Day 2021, as he strives to improve national public health.
American Masters "Tony – A Year in the Life of Dr. Anthony Fauci" comes in the Spring 2023 TBA.
"Native America"
Building on the foundation of the original series, season 2 presents stories of Native Americans carrying the Indigenous values forward as they transform the 21st-century world.
"Native America" is TBA in 2023
"Southern Storytellers"
This new broadcast and digital series from PBS, Arkansas PBS, and award-winning filmmaker Craig Renaud follow some of the region's most compelling and influential contemporary creators.
TBA Summer 2023.
PBS and AMERICAN EXPERIENCE Announce: "Zora Neale Hurston"
A biography about the influential author, whose groundbreaking anthropological work would challenge assumptions about race, gender, and cultural superiority that had long defined the field in the 19th century.
"Zora Neale Hurston" will premiere in early 2023 TBA on PBS.
PBS KIDS
"Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood"
PBS KIDS hit series will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Sept. 3 with a "Top Ten Tiger Tales" marathon on PBS KIDS. The special programming event was voted on by fans and will lead into the sixth season, featuring a week of all-new episodes, streaming free on PBS KIDS beginning Sept. 5. Check local listings.
"Rosie's Rules"
A new animated preschool comedy series. Rosie Fuentes, a 5-year-old Mexican American girl, is just starting to learn about the fantastic world beyond her family walls. The show delivers lessons about how a community works, helping kids build awareness of themselves as individuals and as part of a broader society. Bilingual in English and Spanish, Rosie's identity is a big part of who she is, and Mexican, Southwestern, and Midwestern art, traditions, food, and music figure prominently in the series.
"Rosie's Rules" will premiere Monday, Oct. 3, on PBS. Check local listings.
"Work It Out Wombats"
This animated series is for kids ages 3-6 and stars a playful trio of marsupial siblings — Malik, Zadie, and Zeke — who live with their grandmother, Super, in their treehouse apartment complex. The series promotes computational thinking concepts and skills, helping young viewers solve meaningful problems, learn flexible thinking, and how to express themselves — all while using the practices and processes at the core of computer science.
"Work It Out Wombats" will premiere on Feb. 6, 2023. Check local listings.