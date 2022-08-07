Support Local Journalism


PBS opened the Television Critics Association virtual summer tour with panels on new and returning series, announcing the development of a new Masterpiece series about Clementine Churchill. The series will show Clementine meeting Winston, their romance, and becoming a mother. Plus, it will cover her historical contributions, often overlooked. Emmy-nominated "Boardwalk Empire" screenwriter Margaret Nagle will pen the series tentatively titled "Mrs. Churchill."

