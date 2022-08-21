Support Local Journalism


Treasure Valley T.V. Talk doesn’t “Keep Up with the Kardashians” but loves to tip you on TV “past, present, and future” worthy of your eyeballs and brain.

This week I spoke with Karie Lee Knoke, the runner-up for “Alone,” History’s stark survival series in season 9 that ended on Aug. 4. Knoke tells me she wants all Idaho women interested in applying to be a contestant to contact her (links are below) as she can help the right person get in touch with the producers. We have to keep the Idaho dominance in this series strong!

April Neale is a film and television critic and a member of the Critics’ Choice Awards – Film, Documentaries, and Television, Hollywood Critics Association, Television Critics Association, The Alliance of Women Film Journalists, and GALECA and has covered entertainment since 2003. Talkback on Twitter @AprilMac.

