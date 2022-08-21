Treasure Valley T.V. Talk doesn’t “Keep Up with the Kardashians” but loves to tip you on TV “past, present, and future” worthy of your eyeballs and brain.
This week I spoke with Karie Lee Knoke, the runner-up for “Alone,” History’s stark survival series in season 9 that ended on Aug. 4. Knoke tells me she wants all Idaho women interested in applying to be a contestant to contact her (links are below) as she can help the right person get in touch with the producers. We have to keep the Idaho dominance in this series strong!
After 65 days in Labrador, Canada, the winner emerged. Juan Pablo Quiñonez a Mexican native now living in Manitoba, Canada. The runner-up was Karie Lee Knoke, a 57-year-old wilderness teacher from Sandpoint, Idaho, who tapped out on day 75. Had she won, she would have made “Alone” history. I asked if her life in Sandpoint had changed. She said, “When I get recognized, yes. And it’s great. I’m glad people want to know and that I can provide them with information. I’m honored and glad people want to know and ask questions.”
As for Idaho women who are bushcraft and survival adept, she added, “I recommend that if this is something you are passionate about, then do your dream! If you aren’t passionate about being there, you have no purpose, and you won’t know why and will greatly affect you when times get tough. They need skilled women to apply, and if someone wanted to go, they could reach out to me and chat. It helps to have a referral. I highly encourage any woman to try it if they have the drive to go and do it. I know that’s hard for many women who have families. Women are more attached to their children, so it’s harder for them. And if they have a husband willing to support them, then go for it. The crew is supportive. Women tend to have an easier time out there because they’re more comfortable within themselves [mentally]. And it seems day by day on average; the women outlast the men, they tend to be able to hold a more positive attitude.”
Her regrets were few. She said, “One thing I would’ve done differently is I would’ve started my cob oven three to four weeks earlier. So that was my mistake. If I had to choose an 11th item [contestants get to pick ten to take in addition to emergency rations], it would’ve been a shovel because I did a lot of digging in that clay, and it would’ve gone a lot faster. I tried to make one with the hardwood but couldn’t split the wood. It was very challenging to try and make a shovel. Regarding my ten items, I wouldn’t have changed those; I was happy with what I chose.”
She tapped out for medical reasons, a heartbreak for her and fans pulling for this tough-as-nails Idahoan. She said, “I ate something every single day. I had those berries, the fruit leather, and my emergency rations. I ate something every day instead of fasting as Juan Pablo did. I was trying to keep my digestive system working at some level in the end. What took me out was my low blood pressure, which has to do with malnutrition. My vital signs were not good because of my blood pressure. Juan Pablo is 31 years old, and his vital signs were strong. So that was a different strategy and brilliant on his part. And it worked for him.”
As for the highlight? That muskrat moment left a mark. “The highlight for me was getting the muskrat with a bow and arrow and creating a contraption that would work. And then, when it did work, that made me feel good because it took ingenuity to do that. So that was a highlight.”
Interested potential contestants and fans can keep in touch with Karie Lee Knoke, fundraising to build the infrastructure for her Sacred Cedars Wilderness School. She has a GoFundMe campaign: gofundme.com. There is also a YouTube link for the fundraiser video: youtube.com. Or mail check directly to: Sacred Cedars, LLC, 231 N. Third Ave, No. 105, Sandpoint, ID 83864. Or, contact Karie Lee directly at KarieLeeKnoke.com.
Great family-friendly TV coming upApril Neale is a film and television critic and a member of the Critics’ Choice Awards – Film, Documentaries, and Television, Hollywood Critics Association, Television Critics Association, The Alliance of Women Film Journalists, and GALECA and has covered entertainment since 2003. Talkback on Twitter @AprilMac.
