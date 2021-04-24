“Well, this time, I am pleading for help,” wrote Vincent Kituku in an email. “The teenage girls in our school have been hit hard by COVID 19. This menace is real.”
Kituku, an Idaho Press religion columnist and inspirational speake, founded the Caring Hearts High School for underprivileged girls in Kenya in 2015. Kituku, a native of Kenya, now lives in Eagle and is in daily contact with the school.
In January, after COVID-19 restrictions were eased, many students and staff members came down with the virus.
“Within a week, 87 girls (50% of the students) and four support staff employees tested positive and were isolated within the school compound and five others were hospitalized for a full week,” Kituku said, adding that the country was experiencing a third wave of the pandemic.
Kituku is asking for donations to help pay for medicine, special meals, hiring other people to take care of the school and transportation, he said. The donations will also be used to help provide masks, testing kits and basic oxygen equipment.
“It’s heartbreaking to see people suffering because of poverty,” Kituku said. “We are hopeful that we can help save lives with any amount of donations.”
You can donate online at caringheartsandhandsofhope.org or mail a check to Caring Hearts and Hands of Hope, P.O Box 7152, Boise, Idaho, 83707.