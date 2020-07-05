Vanessa Crossgrove Fry now lives in Boise, but she was raised in Sun Valley and during the ski season especially, you can find her going back and forth. In March, after one such ski trip, Crossgrove Fry returned to Boise with more than she’d bargained for.
“I came back on March 16. By the 18th, I said I don’t feel right. The woman I stayed with tested positive for (COVID-19),” she said. “Their cases really started skyrocketing after I was there.” Crossgrove Fry said her symptoms were a bit different than those typically associated with the virus — she never had a spiked fever for one and coughing was fairly minimal — but “I was really, really tired and there was pressure in my chest, like something was pressing on my chest.”
She never got tested for the virus — it was so early on in the community, there wasn’t any testing readily available and her doctor told her to stay home “and just assume you have it.” She did get a Crush the Curve test for antibodies that confirmed she had the coronavirus. Recently, she donated her plasma in the hopes that someone might benefit from her COVID-19 antibodies.
“Everyone wants to do something to help in some way,” Crossgrove Fry said. “I felt that this is such a direct way to be able to help.”