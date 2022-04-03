NAMPA — Toni Belknap-Brinegar is the newest chair of the Vallievue School District Board.
She also serves as the chair of the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence and had been appointed by the governor to the Idaho Council on Developmental Disabilities, where she served from 2006 to 2013. Belknap-Brinegar also served on on DisAbility Rights Idaho’s board of directors from September 2009 to September 2014.
Her full-time job is working as the Conservation Voters of Idaho’s boards and commissions coordinator where she oversees a fellowship program that trains people from underrepresented communities in Idaho on how to serve on boards. Conservation Voters of Idaho is the local affiliate of the League of Conservation Voters, a national organization.
“How many times as adults do we have somebody that looks us in the face and says, ‘you can do this’?” she said of her role. Apart from someone’s spouse or mother, it can be rare to “have a stranger that comes to you and says, ‘I believe in you,’” she said.
Her colleague at Conservation Voters of Idaho, Shevawn Bell said much of the program’s success stems from Belknap-Brinegar’s vision and leadership.
“She has dedicated her career to serving her community and lifting up the folks around her,” Bell said. “We’re just thrilled she’s getting the recognition she deserves.”